GLOBALFOUNDRIES Announces Industry-Leading GF SHIELD Program to Further Safeguard Customer Data and IP

GF embraces experience of manufacturing the world’s most secure semiconductor solutions for the defense and aerospace industry, and extends these world-class security capabilities to all customers

Santa Clara, Calif., September 24, 2020 – GLOBALFOUNDRIES® (GF®), the world’s leading specialty foundry, announced today at its Global Technology Conference the deployment of GF SHIELD, a comprehensive, company-wide platform to further safeguard and protect its customers’ intellectual property and products.

GF SHIELD builds upon GF’s industry-leading track record of success in protecting customer information, by bringing together and fortifying its policies, processes, and activities into a holistic, differentiated security platform. Undergirding these strengthened security efforts is a corporate culture of proactive vigilance, in which all of GF’s 16,000 employees around the world have undergone rigorous training to become certified in GF Shield.

The result is a platform that leverages and embraces GF’s experience as a Trusted Foundry and supplier of advanced semiconductor to the U.S. government and the aerospace and defense industry, as well as GF’s experience as a certified international Common Criteria standard (ISO 15408, CC Version 3.1) manufacturer, and extends those stringent security capabilities to all GF locations and customers.

“GF SHIELD is the culmination of our unique experience, gained through our Trusted Foundry status and Common Criteria certification, of manufacturing the world’s most secure semiconductor solutions for the world’s most security-minded customers,” said Saam Azar, senior vice president of Corporate Development, Legal and Government Affairs at GF. “With GF SHIELD, we are embracing this world-class capability as a core competency, and extending it to all of our customers, across all industries. In addition to being the world’s leading specialty semiconductor foundry, we have embraced our role as the world’s most secure and trusted foundry.”

GF SHIELD integrates information security, product security, operational security, and cyber security into a comprehensive program that covers every aspect of the customer experience. From the initial meeting, through development, design, fabrication, delivery, and even disposal of scrap – and every step between – GF SHIELD is in place to ensure a customer’s products and sensitive information remain secure.

About GF

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (GF) is the world’s leading specialty foundry. GF delivers differentiated feature-rich solutions that enable its customers to develop innovative products for high-growth market segments. GF provides a broad range of platforms and features with a unique mix of design, development and fabrication services. With an at-scale manufacturing footprint spanning the U.S., Europe and Asia, GF has the flexibility and agility to meet the dynamic needs of customers across the globe. GF is owned by Mubadala Investment Company. For more information, visit www.globalfoundries.com.





