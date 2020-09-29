Megh Computing Selected by 5G Open Innovation Lab to Help Drive Early Adoption and Innovation of 5G Technology

Providing Megh’s Real-Time Streaming Analytics Platform with AI+ Acceleration using FPGAs

Portland, OR, September 29, 2020 — Megh Computing announced today that it has been selected as a member of the 5G Open Innovation Lab, a global ecosystem of developers, start-ups, enterprises, academia and government institutions, focused on helping start-ups utilize 5G to develop new capabilities, use cases and market categories. Megh will work closely with the Lab’s founding partners including Intel, T-Mobile and other partners to develop a real-time streaming analytics platform for AI+ accelerating using FPGAs.

Prabhat K (PK) Gupta, CEO of Megh Computing said “we are really excited to be working with 5G Open Innovation Lab and their sponsors and partners to promote new 5G powered use cases by providing a real-time streaming analytics platform with AI+ acceleration using FPGAs that can deployed from the edge to the cloud.”

Unique to the Lab’s approach is its focus on unifying an independent ecosystem by bringing together technology, financial and community partners and forward-thinking customers from industries such as media and entertainment, transportation, oil and gas, manufacturing, and retail.

5G is driving demand for edge analytics with the explosion of data from sensors and devices at the edge. Megh’s platform is designed to extract intelligence from streaming data generating actionable insights for businesses.

“The 5G OI Lab is an extraordinary opportunity for developers to work directly with technology and business leaders to design and bring to life their vision and dreams for new 5G applications,” said Jim Brisimitzis, managing partner of the 5G OI Lab. “This is not just any startup program. We are building a true partner ecosystem that will bring knowledge, resources and capital together to change the world in profound ways.”

About the 5G Open Innovation Lab

The 5G Open Innovation Lab (5G OI Lab) is a global ecosystem of developers, start-ups, enterprises, academia and government institutions working together to fuel the development of new 5G capabilities and market categories that will transform the way we work, live and play both now and in the future. The Lab provides developers at all stages unparalleled access to open platforms, enterprises and markets needed to create, test and deploy new use cases and innovations for 5G. To learn more about the Lab and its portfolio of companies, please visit www.5GOILab.com or follow us on Twitter at @5GOILab.

About Megh Computing

Megh computing provides a platform for real-time analytics for deployment from the edge to the cloud using FPGA (Field Programmable Gate Array)-based hardware accelerators for AI+ acceleration. Megh’s platform supports various video analytics use cases including fraud prevention, inventory management, security surveillance and worker safety. Megh is partnering with leading System Integrators and OEMs to bring this solution to customers in the retail, manufacturing, logistics and other segments. To learn more about Megh Computing, please visit www.megh.com.





