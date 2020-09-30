Tetrivis tapes out prototype Transmit and Receive Phased-Array Silicon Chipsets for Low-Cost Terminals for Emerging Low-Earth Orbit Satellite (LEOSAT) Market

September 30, 2020 -- Basingstoke, UK – Tetrivis LTD, a provider of specialist Analogue, Mixed-Signal, RF and mm-Wave Intellectual Property, has today taped out the TRV003 (Rx) and TRV004 (Tx) RF/mm- Wave Integrated Circuits for fabrication, the first chipsets in the KuKa™ family of Phased Array ASICs.

TRV003 supports four Ku-Band Dual-Beam Dual-Polarisation RF-to-Baseband paths while TRV004 supports four Ku-Band Dual-Beam Dual-Polarisation Baseband-to-RF paths. Both ASICs have limited conceptual support for Ka-Band frequencies.

The global market for satellite communications reached nearly $4.6 billion in 2017 and should reach nearly $7.5 billion by 2022, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5% for the period of 2017- 2022 (source BCC Research). The 21st century heralded the “Always-On”, “Instant” and “On-Demand” Global Communication era that completely transcended physical and geographical boundaries. This transformation is evolving and will continue to do so for the foreseeable future, especially with the insatiable appetite of consumers for streamed, bandwidth-intensive multimedia data. Machine-to- Machine communication and the Internet of Things has also become a mainstay of our very global existence. The gradual deployment of emerging Low-Earth-Orbit Satellite Communication technology is erasing erstwhile terrestrial wireless and optical communication boundaries whilst truly democratising the Internet. And Tetrivis, with the TRV003 and TRV004 chipsets, is poised to take a slice of the significant market that is being unleashed by the LEOSAT paradigm shift.

Jide Adeniran, Managing Director of Tetrivis LTD said: “The advent of LEOSAT has triggered a 21st-century transformation in Global Communications in the same way transatlantic copper and optical-fibre cables did in the 19th and 20th centuries. Appreciation goes to all the companies that supported us in completing TRV003 and TRV004 designs on schedule. With these two chipsets, truly low-cost phased-array terminals will no longer be a pipe-dream and will enable LEOSATs to completely democratise the Internet. The future is indeed bright. And the future is LEOSAT and high-performance RFIC/mm-Wave enabling technologies.”

Detailed testing will commence on the engineering samples in January 2021, with customer Evaluation Boards available for order in Q1 2021.

About Tetrivis LTD

Tetrivis LTD is a company developing Analogue, Mixed-Signal, RF and mm-Wave Integrated Circuit Design and Semiconductor Intellectual Property in nodes ranging from 350nm CMOS/Bi-CMOS to 22nm FD-SOI CMOS technologies. Tetrivis LTD is also a pure-play Phased-Array mm-Wave RFIC developer with Tetrivis’ business model being the supply of low-cost and high-performance Tx and Rx RFICs to Phased Array Earth Station Terminal manufacturers.





