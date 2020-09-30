Arteris IP FlexNoC Interconnect Products Again Licensed by Samsung Foundry for Worldwide Use

One of the world’s most experienced foundry design services teams continuously adopts Arteris IP network-on-chip (NoC) for competitive advantage

CAMPBELL, Calif. – September 30, 2020 – Arteris IP, the world’s leading supplier of innovative, silicon-proven network-on-chip (NoC) interconnect intellectual property, today announced that the Samsung Foundry has again licensed Arteris FlexNoC Interconnect IP for use by its worldwide networking, mobile, Internet engine, consumer, and automotive customers.

The Foundry Design Service team at Samsung Electronics are some of the world’s most experienced chip designers and are expert users of Arteris IP products including Ncore cache coherent interconnect, CodaCache last level cache, and FlexNoC non-coherent interconnect IP. The team members gained their many years of expertise by licensing FlexNoC interconnect IP for use in their customers’ system-on-chip (SoC) designs starting in 2017.

In addition to ensuring Samsung Foundry's customers have access to the world’s state-of-the-art interconnect IP to optimize on-chip dataflow, the relationship ensures that Arteris interconnect IP products are characterized for frequency and timing for the latest Samsung semiconductor process technology nodes.

“Using Arteris IP has allowed us to more quickly adapt our platform ASIC designs to constantly changing customer demands and new emerging markets, helping secure our reputation as a technical leader,” said Mijung Noh, VP of Foundry Design Service team at Samsung Electronics. “In addition to delivering the best performance and ease of use, Arteris FlexNoC, Ncore, and CodaCache IP provide power and die area savings in our customers' products.”

“We are proud of our longstanding relationship with the Samsung Foundry and are honored that they have once again chosen our technology as their on-chip interconnect IP for customers’ chip designs,” said K. Charles Janac, President and CEO of Arteris IP. “Samsung Foundry’s success is an example of the advantages that our NoC technology brings to companies that fiercely compete in fast-changing markets by consistently innovating.”



Arteris IP provides network-on-chip (NoC) interconnect IP to accelerate system-on-chip (SoC) semiconductor assembly for a wide range of applications from AI to automobiles, mobile phones, IoT, cameras, SSD controllers, and servers for customers such as Baidu, Mobileye, Samsung, Huawei / HiSilicon, Toshiba and NXP. Arteris IP products include the Ncore® cache coherent and FlexNoC® non-coherent interconnect IP, the CodaCache® standalone last level cache, and optional Resilience Package (ISO 26262 functional safety), FlexNoC AI Package, and PIANO® automated timing closure capabilities. Customer results obtained by using Arteris IP products include lower power, higher performance, more efficient design reuse and faster SoC development, leading to lower development and production costs. For more information, visit www.arteris.com.





