Arteris IP to Acquire Assets of Magillem Design Services, Creating World's Premier System-on-Chip Assembly Company

Semiconductor industry's most experienced network-on-chip interconnect IP and SoC IP integration software companies to simplify chip delivery for the AI/ML era

CAMPBELL, Calif. – October 1, 2020 – Arteris IP, the world’s leading supplier of innovative, silicon-proven network-on-chip (NoC) interconnect intellectual property, today announced a definitive agreement with Magillem Design Services (EPA: MLMGL) under which Arteris IP will acquire the assets of Magillem Design Services (“Magillem”). Substantially all Magillem team members will be joining Arteris IP.

The combination of global technology leaders brings together Arteris IP’s state-of-the-art network-on-chip (NoC) interconnect IP with Magillem’s leading chip design and assembly environment, creating the premier semiconductor IP and software tools company for the age of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML). The company will accelerate the pace of innovation and the ease-of-design for the complex systems-on-chip (SoC) that power this computing revolution, which is transforming automotive, machine learning and 5G wireless communications markets.

As part of Arteris IP, Magillem’s software products will continue to be offered separately from the Arteris interconnect IP offerings and the joined company will continue to execute on Magillem’s existing product and technology roadmaps. Both Arteris IP’s and Magillem’s existing worldwide SoC design team customers will benefit not only from the increased engineering and global support resources of the combined company, but also from the technology integration between the two companies’ product lines that will occur over time. The combined entity will be the leader in SoC assembly solutions to improve how SoCs are designed today and in the future.

“The combination of Arteris IP and Magillem will provide unparalleled global support and technology advancements for existing Arteris IP and Magillem licensees,” said Isabelle Geday, founder and CEO of Magillem Design Systems. “In addition to sharing many mutual customers worldwide, Arteris IP and Magillem share a common customer-centric ethos focused on helping our users accelerate chip development with world class SoC development software and IP. Our team is excited to join Arteris IP in pursuing this common vision.”

“Arteris IP and Magillem share a passion for helping our customers create the world’s most sophisticated systems-on-chip with state-of-the-art technology that shortens design schedules and increases profit margins, so we are delighted to welcome the Magillem team into Arteris IP,” said K. Charles Janac, President and CEO of Arteris IP. “As we integrate our technologies to accelerate and simplify the SoC assembly design flow, we will enhance innovation in both SoC IP integration software and the highly configurable on-chip interconnect IP that implements chip architectures.”

The proposed transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to take place during the fourth quarter of 2020.

About Arteris IP

Arteris IP provides network-on-chip (NoC) interconnect IP to accelerate system-on-chip (SoC) semiconductor assembly for a wide range of applications from AI to automobiles, mobile phones, IoT, cameras, SSD controllers, and servers for customers such as Baidu, Mobileye, Samsung, Huawei / HiSilicon, Toshiba and NXP. Arteris IP products include the Ncore® cache coherent and FlexNoC® non-coherent interconnect IP, the CodaCache® standalone last level cache, and optional Resilience Package (ISO 26262 functional safety), FlexNoC AI Package, and PIANO® automated timing closure capabilities. Customer results obtained by using Arteris IP products include lower power, higher performance, more efficient design reuse and faster SoC development, leading to lower development and production costs. For more information, visit www.arteris.com .

About Magillem

Since its creation in 2006, Magillem has been a pioneer in helping world-renowned large accounts to take lasting advantage of their core business. Magillem has been listed on the Euronext Paris market since 2009 and is a trusted partner of many clients, such as Nokia, Samsung, Renesas, NXP, ST Microelectronics, Texas Instruments, Thales, Bosch, and Medtronics. In 2019-2020, the total turnover including R&D grants reached 10 million dollars, 94% of which was generated from exports.

Magillem has 48 employees, including 45 engineers and PhDs in Research and Development.

With offices in Tokyo and Shanghai, a subsidiary in South Korea, 3 agencies in the United States (New York, Austin and San Francisco bay area) and 4 distributors in Asia and Israel, Magillem is present wherever its customers require local support.





