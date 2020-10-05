Imagination Technologies Group Ltd. Announces new CEO Simon Beresford-Wylie

London UK – October 5, 2020 -- Imagination Technologies (‘Imagination’) a leading supplier of semiconductor intellectual property (IP), announces today that Simon Beresford-Wylie is to become Chief Executive Officer.

Beresford-Wylie was previously Chief Executive of Arqiva, a UK leader in the provision of communications, broadcast and media services. Prior to Arqiva he was Global Executive Advisor and Executive Vice President to the Networks Business Unit of Samsung Electronics. Beresford-Wylie has also been founding CEO of Nokia Siemens Networks, and a member of the Group Executive Board of Nokia Corporation (2005 – 2009). He was a member of the Board of Directors of the Vitec Group (2006 – 2013).

During his five-year tenure as CEO of Arqiva, Simon significantly improved the Company’s financial performance, employee engagement and customer satisfaction. He departed in July 2020 having completed the sale of Arqiva’s telecoms division for £2bn.

Beresford-Wylie replaces interim CEO, Ray Bingham, who remains Imagination’s Executive Chairman.

Imagination is focused on creating and licensing a broad range of silicon intellectual property across the areas of graphics, AI/neural networks, and connectivity/Wi-Fi.

Ray Bingham, founding partner at Canyon Bridge Capital Partners Inc. and Executive Chairman, Imagination said:

“Simon is an impressive and energetic leader and brings to Imagination a hugely successful track record in creating value. Simon’s vision for Imagination’s future leverages our leading AI and GPU technologies to take advantage of a rapidly changing global competitive landscape.

“His appointment demonstrates Canyon Bridge’s commitment to enabling Imagination to hire the best talent across its leadership, technical, commercial, and support teams, to create new technology, and to gain, serve, and retain customers worldwide.”

Simon Beresford-Wylie, Chief Executive Officer, Imagination Technologies says

“Imagination is an exciting and important company built with the best of British and International talent. The current team has put in place an ambitious strategy, which has shown impressive revenue growth even in the very testing current business environment. I am going to ensure that both Imagination and its partners continue to lead with technology that transforms lives and industries.

“I thank Ray for all that he has done to drive Imagination’s turnaround and build and lead a strong management team. He will continue to be closely involved with Imagination as our Executive Chairman and co-founder and partner at Canyon Bridge, the global private equity fund which owns Imagination.”

About Imagination Technologies

Imagination is a UK-based company that creates silicon and software intellectual property (IP) designed to give its customers an edge in a competitive global technology market. Its graphics, compute, vision & AI and connectivity technologies enable outstanding power, performance and area (PPA), robust security, fast time-to-market and lower total cost of ownership. Products based on Imagination IP are used by billions of people across the globe in their phones, cars, homes, and workplaces. Imagination Technologies was acquired in 2017 by Canyon Bridge, a global private equity investment fund. See www.imgtec.com.





