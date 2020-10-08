Instrumentation Technology Systems adds intoPIX TICO-XS to their upcoming NetVIDxs

With JPEG XS, ITS delivers the best image quality, eliminates artifacts and lost details, and greatly reduces latency !

Mont-Saint-Guibert, 8 October 2020 – intoPIX, leading provider of innovative compression technologies for the audio-visual market, is proud that Instrumentation Technology Systems, the market-leading supplier of HD-SDI video-data fusion products, adds intoPIX TICO-XS technology in their NetVIDxs products.

ITS – an industry leader for KLV metadata pack creation, insertion, extraction, and display - partnered with IntoPIX to integrate the new JPEG XS standard into their product designs. The NetVIDxs line-up is a suite of SDI-to-Ethernet, Ethernet-to-SDI and Ethernet to PC video time-text-metadata equipment, transporting HD to 4K video in a cost-effective way over existing ethernet infrastructures.

NetVIDxs compresses source video in visually lossless quality at ratios ranging between 4:1 and 20:1 to dynamically fit the infrastructure capability. End-to-end latency remains below an imperceptible latency on optimally configured networks, while the transport format is compliant with the new SMPTE 2110 Standard RTP streams widely adopted by the Broadcast industry. This standard integrates JPEG XS encoding, PTP timing, AES audio and KLV metadata in its transport scheme and ensures interoperability with a wide range of workflow equipment.

“Thanks to the intoPIX JPEG XS FPGA cores, all of our NetVIDxs products offer visually lossless compression and super low latency” says Paul Hightower, President and CEO of ITS. “The benefits of JPEG XS are so great, that ITS wanted to develop equipment that takes in “SDI” and enhances it with overlay, frame-to-frame accurate timestamps, programmable KLV metadata and moves that to IP-based connectivity.”

“One of the advantages of JPEG XS is that it uses a Discrete Wavelet Transform (DWT) technology that offers very high image quality, avoids the traditional MPEG blocking artifacts, and exhibits human-eye-friendly effects on images as the compression ratio increases.” explains Jean-Baptiste Lorent, Director, Marketing & Sales at intoPIX. “On top of that it also makes use of sub-i-frame coding, so every frame remains independent and can be easily accessed for editing and individual frame viewing purposes".

Both ITS and intoPIX are showing the new products on their respective websites. The companies welcome you to contact their respective teams to sample the TICO-XS technology and the NetVIDxs products.





