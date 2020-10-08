Huang "Confident" Nvidia-Arm Deal Will Get Past Regulators

By Sally Ward-Foxton, EETimes (October, 8, 2020)

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang is confident that the Nvidia-Arm deal, the biggest in semiconductor history at $40 billion, will get past global regulators. Speaking during a “fireside chat” as part of Arm Dev Summit, the company’s developer conference, Huang said that the two companies are complementary and as such, the acquisition would drive innovation forward and be good for customers.

“I am confident. We are confident that [the Nvidia-Arm deal] is going to go through,” Huang said. “As soon as we explain the rationale of the transaction and our plans to regulators around the world, they will realize that these are two complementary companies.”

Arm CEO Simon Segars backed Huang up, while noting that the regulatory process will take some time.

“This is a deal that’s about expanding,” Segars said. “It’s about creating more and new technology. It’s about putting that technology in the hands of people who are going to build really cool stuff with it. So from that point of view, this is about enabling more people to do more things. That’s the positive thing, that as regulators do scrutinize this, they’re going to be able to see.”

