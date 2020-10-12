AMD Reported to Be Negotiating Purchase of Xilinx
By Brian Santo, EETimes (October 9, 2020)
AMD is said to be negotiating to buy Xilinx, and a deal could come as soon as next week. If the two companies agree, the deal would likely be worth approximately $30 billion, according to The Wall Street Journal.
The value of AMD shares has soared of late, which means it should be able to much more easily swing a deal, and pay largely in stock. The WSJ reported that AMD’s stock grew 89% this year, and the company now has a valuation over $100 billion. Xilinx, meanwhile, has had to contend with the vicissitudes of President Donald Trump’s trade war with China; it tried and failed to secure a dispensation to keep supplying Huawei.
AMD buying Xilinx would be the second mega-merger announced this year, following Nvidia’s announcement it intends to buy Arm Holdings for $40 billion.
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page
Search Silicon IP
Related News
- Xilinx completes $221 million stock purchase of RocketChips
- Xilinx and Continental Collaborate to Create Auto Industry's First Production-Ready 4D Imaging Radar for Autonomous Driving
- Nvidia's $40 Billion ARM Purchase Will Test Current M&A "Ceiling"
- Xilinx Ships Multi-Function Telco Accelerator Card for Growing 5G O-RAN Virtual Baseband Unit Markets
- Synopsys IC Validator, Running on AMD EPYC Processor Powered Azure Virtual Machines, Verifies AMD Radeon Pro VII GPU Design in Under Nine Hours
Breaking News
- AMD and Xilinx: A Match Made in Silicon Valley?
- Synopsys IC Compiler II Delivers First-Pass Silicon Success for Graphcore's Multi-Billion Gate AI Processor
- AMD-Xilinx Deal: Bringing The Fight To The Data Center
- AMD Reported to Be Negotiating Purchase of Xilinx
- Cadence Pegasus Verification System Certified for TSMC N16, N12 and N7 Process Technologies
Most Popular
- Think Silicon to introduce a new Inference Micro GPU Architecture based on RISC-V at Linley Fall Virtual Processor Conference
- Huang "Confident" Nvidia-Arm Deal Will Get Past Regulators
- Renesas Selects Andes RISC-V 32-Bit CPU Cores for its First RISC-V Implementation of ASSPs
- Intel to Acquire Altera
- Global Semiconductor Sales Increase 4.9 Percent Year-to-Year in August