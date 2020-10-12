AMD-Xilinx Deal: Bringing The Fight To The Data Center

By Sally Ward-Foxton, EETimes (October 9, 2020)

AMD is rumored to be in talks to buy Xilinx for close to $30 billion, according to The Wall Street Journal. Does an AMD-Xilinx deal make sense, and why is AMD interested in Xilinx? The obvious answer is that AMD is looking to boost its data center offering with particular emphasis on AI acceleration, a rapidly growing and lucrative market.

Both companies have established AI accelerator product lines, but what could this mean for a potentially combined offering?

