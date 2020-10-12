Menta Appoints ETSI as United States East Coast Representative

Sophia Antipolis, France – October 12, 2020 - Menta S.A.S. is pleased to announce that it has appointed ETSI, LLC as its representative in Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, D.C.

"This is a strategic market for Menta S.A.S, and we are excited to be partnered with ETSI, LLC to identify high performance eFPGA requirements for a variety of applications,” said Vincent Markus, CEO of Menta S.A.S.

The partnership will identify high performance eFPGA requirements in Aerospace & Defense, edge computing, wireless base stations and high-performance computing.

"ETSI, LLC is excited to serve its strategic customers with Menta's industry leading eFPGA solutions. Menta's IP Cores are 100% standard cell based which is a key differentiator allowing Menta to support any CMOS Foundry and Node from 350nm to 6nm and less with the quickest time to market," said Matt Dickey, Managing Partner at ETSI, LLC.

About Menta

Menta is a privately held company based in Sophia-Antipolis, France. For ASIC and SoC designers who need fast, right-the-first time design and fast time to volume, Menta is the proven eFPGA pioneer whose design-adaptive standard cells-based architecture and state-of-the-art tool set provides the highest degree of design customization, best-in-class testability and fastest time-to-volume for SoC design targeting any production node at any foundry. For more information, visit the company website at: www.menta-efpga.com.

About ETSI

ETSI, LLC operating as Electronics & Technology Sales is a Manufacturers’ Representative Firm covering Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, D.C. ETSI promotes high reliability electronic component and value-added solutions to Aerospace & Defense, Industrial and Medical equipment OEM’s, and has over 75 years of combined technical sales experience. For more information, visit the company website at: www.etsi-llc.com.





