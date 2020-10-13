Innosilicon selects Imagination's new BXT Multi-Core GPU IP for cloud computing

New licensing deal for PCI-E GPUs for desktop and cloud computing

London, England – 13th October 2020 – Imagination Technologies announces a new licensing deal with Innosilicon, a worldwide one-stop provider of high-speed mixed signal IP and custom ASIC solutions. Using its highly innovative SoC and chiplet architectures, Innosilicon have integrated the newly launched IMG B-Series BXT multi-core GPU IP in PCI-E form-factor GPU SoCs for desktop and data centre applications. The companies are also exploring a long-term strategic partnership to bring even more powerful GPU SoCs to the market.

The IMG BXT core was selected for its impressive scalability, its ability to offer up to a 70% higher compute density compared to existing desktop GPUs, and the inclusion of Imagination’s new multi-core technology. The BXT core IP allows for more flexible control over the configuration and layout of individual cores in SoCs and multi-die packages. The IPs versatility means it can be built upon to create multiple platforms that can scale from mobile up to cloud-level solutions.

Roger Mao, Vice President of Engineering, Innosilicon, says; “Imagination’s BXT multi-core GPU IP delivers the level of performance and power efficiency we had been looking for. Innosilicon has a solid track record in delivering first class high-speed and high-bandwidth computing solutions in advanced FinFET process nodes. Building on this success and strong customer demand, we are announcing our upcoming product which is a standalone high-performance 4K/8K PCI-E Gen4 GPU card, set to hit the market very soon, that will power 5G cloud gaming and data centre applications. With a solid foundation in GDDR6 high-speed memory, cache coherent chiplet innovation and high-performance multimedia processor optimisation, a move into a standalone PCI-E form-factor GPU is natural for us. Thanks to BXT’s multi-core scalable architecture, we are able to build a customised solution to meet the high-end data centre demand with fantastic cloud and computing performance.”

IMG BXT cores feature multi-primary full-core scaling, providing the option to combine the power of all of the cores for maximum single-app performance, or for each core to run independent applications.

Graham Deacon, Vice President of Business Development, Imagination, says; “Imagination is excited to have a new partner in Innosilicon. Innosilicon has an excellent engineering team with a track record for innovative high-performance products built using advanced processes. With the rise of 5G and high-speed Wi-Fi 6, cloud gaming and data centre GPU server is a rapidly growing market, and we are looking forward to seeing the impact of our low-power, high-efficiency technology in this space.”

About Innosilicon

Innosilicon is a worldwide one-stop provider of high-speed mixed signals IPs and ASIC customization with leading market shares. Its IP and custom ASIC solutions are mainly focused on the high-performance computing domain and have enabled billions of SoCs to enter mass production, covering FinFET/FDX nodes from 22nm, 14/12nm, 10nm,7nm to 5nm across the world’s leading foundries including: Global Foundries, TSMC, Samsung, SMIC, UMC and others. Innosilicon IP offering covers DDR5/4/LPDDR5/4, GDDR6/GDDR6X, HDMI2.1, HBM2E, 32G Serdes(PCIE5/4), Image Signal Processor and multimedia processing cores. Innosilicon custom ASIC services are cross-foundry and flexibly tailored towards customer demands end-to-end from spec to packaged IC. See www.innosilicon.com

About Imagination Technologies

Imagination is a UK-based company that creates silicon and software intellectual property (IP) designed to give its customers an edge in a competitive global technology market. Its graphics, compute, vision & AI and connectivity technologies enable outstanding power, performance and area (PPA), robust security, fast time-to-market and lower total cost of ownership. Products based on Imagination IP are used by billions of people across the globe in their phones, cars, homes, and workplaces. Imagination Technologies was acquired in 2017 by Canyon Bridge, a global private equity investment fund. See www.imgtec.com.





