Arteris IP FlexNoC Interconnect Again Licensed by KYOCERA for Enterprise Printing and Imaging Solutions

Enterprise imaging leader standardizes on Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP for custom-developed systems-on-chip (SoCs)

CAMPBELL, Calif. – October 13, 2020 – Arteris IP, the world’s leading supplier of innovative, silicon-proven network-on-chip (NoC) interconnect intellectual property, today announced that KYOCERA Document Solutions Inc. (“Kyocera”) has licensed Arteris®FlexNoC® interconnect IP for use as the on-chip communications backbone of its custom systems-on-chip (SoC) powering its flagship enterprise document imaging and management solutions. Kyocera first licensed Arteris FlexNoC IP in 2016 to optimize on-chip communications bandwidth in its complex SoCs (see, “Arteris FlexNoC IP Licensed by KYOCERA for Enterprise Printing and Imaging Solutions”).

“We have been very successful using Arteris IP NoC technology to configure on-chip bandwidth and latency quality-of-service with its integrated SystemC performance modeling capability,” said Michihiro Okada, General Manager, Software Development Division, Corporate R&D Division at Kyocera. “Our chip architecture has been enhanced by the novel technologies in FlexNoC interconnect IP as well as the help of Arteris IP’s world-class Japan-based engineering support team.”

“We are excited that Kyocera has once again chosen Arteris IP FlexNoC interconnect as the on-chip dataflow engine for their most advanced enterprise imaging solutions,” said K. Charles Janac, President and CEO of Arteris IP. “Kyocera’s adoption of Arteris IP technology as the network-on-chip interconnect standard for their custom systems-on-chip is proof of the benefits of our state-of-the-art technology.”

About KYOCERA Document Solutions Inc.

Kyocera Document Solutions Inc. is a global leading provider of total document solutions based in Osaka, Japan. The company’s portfolio includes reliable and eco-friendly MFPs and printers, as well as business applications and consultative services which enable customers to optimize and manage their document workflow, reaching new heights of efficiency. With professional expertise and a culture of empathetic partnership, the objective of the company is to help organizations put knowledge to work to drive change.

Kyocera Document Solutions Inc. is a core company of Kyocera Corporation, a leading supplier of semiconductor packages, industrial and automotive components, electronic devices, solar power generating systems and mobile phones. During the year ended March 31, 2019, Kyocera Corporation’s consolidated sales revenue totaled 1.62 trillion yen (approx. US$14.6 billion). Kyocera Corporation appears on the “Derwent Top 100 Global Innovators 2018-19” list by Clarivate Analytics and is ranked #655 on Forbes magazine's 2019 “Global 2000” list of the world's largest publicly traded companies.

About Arteris IP

Arteris IP provides network-on-chip (NoC) interconnect IP to accelerate system-on-chip (SoC) semiconductor assembly for a wide range of applications from AI to automobiles, mobile phones, IoT, cameras, SSD controllers, and servers for customers such as Baidu, Mobileye, Samsung, Huawei / HiSilicon, Toshiba and NXP. Arteris IP products include the Ncore® cache coherent and FlexNoC® non-coherent interconnect IP, the CodaCache® standalone last level cache, and optional Resilience Package (ISO 26262 functional safety), FlexNoC AI Package, and PIANO® automated timing closure capabilities. Customer results obtained by using Arteris IP products include lower power, higher performance, more efficient design reuse and faster SoC development, leading to lower development and production costs. For more information, visit www.arteris.com





