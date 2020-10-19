Dolphin Design's SPEED platforms receive the "Solar Impulse Efficient Solution" Label, rewarding profitable solutions that protect the environment.

Grenoble, France – October 19th, 2020 -- Dolphin Design’s SPEED platforms integrate the 1000 energy efficient solutions portfolio which will be promoted by the Solar Impulse Foundation. This Label is a symbol that carries the pioneering and innovative spirit of the Solar Impulse adventure.

“We are very proud to be part of these #1000solutions allowing new energy efficient products to reduce environmental impact. This label gives concrete expression to our major objective of preserving our planet while developing technological innovations.”

— Philippe Berger, CEO of Dolphin Design

To receive the “Solar Impulse Efficient Solution” Label, SPEED was thoroughly assessed by a pool of independent experts according to five criteria covering the three main topics of Feasibility, Environmental Impact and Profitability.

Feasibility – SPEED solution greatly increases battery lifetime of battery-operated devices and reduces the TTM. It is scalable for most parts of SoC designs. It is already available, implemented, and benchmark figures demonstrate its effectiveness.

Environmental impact – the main benefit is the decrease in energy consumption while doing the same operations, resulting in less battery stress, less chip self-heating and higher life expectancy for the device. As the volume of connected devices will reach hundreds of billions in the next decade, our solutions will result in unconditional energy savings and environmental benefits.

Profitability – SPEED provides a speeded-up TTM and competitiveness to its users, using consistent solutions and high-quality IPs.

Dolphin Design’s SPEED offer – SPEED stands for System Platforms for Energy Efficient Design - is a differentiating solution built on state-of-the-art IPs and architectures, customized by unique system-level utilities. This solution enables configurable energy efficient SoC designs based on Power Management (SPIDER), Processing (CHAMELEON, PANTHER, RAPTOR) as well as Audio (BAT) Platforms.

All labelled solutions are part of the #1000solutions portfolio that will be presented to decision-makers in business and government by Bertrand Piccard, Chairman of the Solar Impulse Foundation. The aim of this initiative is to encourage the adoption of more ambitious environmental targets and fast-track the implementation of these solutions on a large scale.

About the “Solar Impulse Efficient Solution” Label

One of the first labels for positive impact businesses bringing together protection of the environment and financial viability, the “Solar Impulse Efficient Solution” Label is attributed following an assessment performed by external independent experts. In collaboration with renowned institutions, solutions applying for the label must go through a neutral methodology based on verified standards. This label serves as an award for clean and profitable solutions.

About the Solar Impulse Foundation

The Solar Impulse Foundation is dedicated to accelerating the implementation of clean and profitable solutions. Moreover, the Foundation is helping decision-makers in businesses and governments to achieve their environmental targets and adopt more ambitious energy policies, which are necessary to pull these solutions to market. A way to carry the success of the first solar-powered flight around the world further.

About Dolphin Design

Headquartered in France, Dolphin Design, previously known as Dolphin Integration, is a semiconductor company employing 160 people, including 140 highly qualified engineers.

They provide differentiating platform solutions built on state-of-the-art IPs and architectures, customized by unique system level utilities to deliver fast and secure ASICs, either designed by or for their clients. These platforms are available for various technological processes and optimized for Energy Efficient SoC Design.

Alongside their clients, now exceeding 500 companies, they focus on human, inventive and long-term collaboration to enable them to bring products, powered by innovative and accessible integrated circuits that minimize environmental impact, to the hands of billions of people everyday. In consumer markets including IoT, AI and 5G, and in high reliability markets, they unleash SoC designer creativity to deliver differentiation.

Tell them your biggest dream. Dare the impossible. They tech it on.





