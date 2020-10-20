Cadence Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

SAN JOSE, Calif. — October 19, 2020 — Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNS) today announced results for the third quarter of 2020.

Cadence reported third quarter 2020 revenue of $667 million, compared to revenue of $580 million reported for the same period in 2019. On a GAAP basis, Cadence achieved operating margin of 25 percent and recognized net income of $162 million, or $0.58 per share on a diluted basis, in the third quarter of 2020, compared to operating margin of 21 percent and net income of $102 million, or $0.36 per share on a diluted basis, for the same period in 2019.

Using the non-GAAP measure defined below, operating margin for the third quarter of 2020 was 36 percent and net income was $197 million, or $0.70 per share on a diluted basis, compared to operating margin of 32 percent and net income of $153 million, or $0.54 per share on a diluted basis, for the same period in 2019.

“Cadence delivered outstanding results in the third quarter by continuing to innovate and delight customers,” said Lip-Bu Tan, chief executive officer. “System and semiconductor design activity remains strong and our Intelligent System Design strategy uniquely positions us to enable our customers to realize their cutting-edge designs. In the third quarter we expanded the scale and scope of our relationship with a global marquee company, and I am especially pleased with the momentum of our new systems products.”

“We are raising our 2020 revenue and earnings guidance primarily due to higher second half hardware and IP sales activity in China and continuing progress in our System Design and Analysis business,” said John Wall, senior vice president and chief financial officer.

During the third quarter of 2020, Cadence repurchased $75 million of its common stock and the Board of Directors has increased the previously announced authorization by an additional $750 million. As of the end of the third quarter of 2020, approximately $869 million remained available under the authorization to repurchase Cadence common stock. The actual timing and amount of repurchases will be subject to business and market conditions, corporate and regulatory requirements, stock price, acquisition opportunities and other factors.

For the fourth quarter of 2020, the company expects total revenue in the range of $720 million to $740 million. Fourth quarter GAAP operating margin is expected to be in the range of 23 percent to 24 percent and GAAP net income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $0.48 to $0.52. Using the non-GAAP measure defined below, operating margin is expected to be in the range of 34 percent to 35 percent and net income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $0.72 to $0.76.

For 2020, the company expects total revenue in the range of $2.643 billion to $2.663 billion. On a GAAP basis, operating margin is expected to be in the range of 23 percent to 24 percent and GAAP net income per diluted share for 2020 is expected to be in the range of $1.97 to $2.01. Using the non-GAAP measure defined below, operating margin for 2020 is expected to be in the range of 34 percent to 35 percent and net income per diluted share for 2020 is expected to be in the range of $2.68 to $2.72.

Our fiscal years are 52- or 53-week periods ending on the Saturday closest to December 31. Fiscal 2020 will be a 53-week fiscal year, with an additional week in our fourth quarter of 2020. Fiscal 2019 was a 52-week fiscal year.

A schedule showing a reconciliation of the business outlook from GAAP operating margin, GAAP net income and diluted net income per share to non-GAAP operating margin and non-GAAP net income and diluted net income per share is included in this release.

About Cadence

Cadence is a pivotal leader in electronic design, building upon more than 30 years of computational software expertise. The company applies its underlying Intelligent System Design strategy to deliver software, hardware and IP that turn design concepts into reality. Cadence customers are the world’s most innovative companies, delivering extraordinary electronic products from chips to boards to systems for the most dynamic market applications including consumer, hyperscale computing, 5G communications, automotive, aerospace, industrial and healthcare. For six years in a row, Fortune Magazine has named Cadence one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For. Learn more at cadence.com.

This document includes forward-looking statements which are based on current expectations and preliminary assumptions that are subject to factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside Cadence’s control, including, among others: (i) Cadence’s ability to compete successfully in the highly competitive industries in which it operates; (ii) the success of Cadence’s efforts to maintain and improve operational efficiency and growth; (iii) the mix of products and services sold, the timing of orders and the ability to develop, install or deliver Cadence’s products or services; (iv) change in customer demands that could result in delays in purchases, development, installations or deliveries of Cadence's products or services, including those resulting from consolidation, restructurings and other operational efficiency improvements of Cadence’s customers; (v) economic and industry conditions, including that of the semiconductor and electronics industries, government regulations and trade restrictions; (vi) capital expenditure requirements, legislative or regulatory requirements, changes in tax laws, interest rates, currency exchange rate fluctuations and Cadence’s ability to access capital and debt markets; (vii) the acquisition of other companies or technologies or the failure to successfully integrate and operate them; (viii) events that affect cash flow, liquidity, or reserves, or settlement assumptions Cadence may take from time to time with respect to accounts receivable, taxes and tax examinations, litigation or other matters; (ix) the effects of any litigation or other proceedings to which Cadence is or may become a party; and (x) the duration, severity and effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and containment measures on Cadence, its employees, and its suppliers and customers, which may also have the effect of heightening the other risks described in this paragraph. In addition, the timing and amount of Cadence's repurchase of its common stock under the authorizations will be subject to business and market conditions, corporate and regulatory requirements, stock price, acquisition opportunities and other factors.

For a detailed discussion of these and other cautionary statements related to Cadence’s business, please refer to Cadence’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which include Cadence’s most recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, including Cadence’s future filings.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation

Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as a substitute for or superior to measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures contained within this press release with their most directly comparable GAAP financial results. Investors are also encouraged to look at the GAAP results as the best measure of financial performance.

To supplement Cadence’s financial results presented on a GAAP basis, Cadence management uses non-GAAP measures that it believes are helpful in understanding Cadence’s performance. One such measure is non-GAAP net income, which is a financial measure not calculated under GAAP. Non-GAAP net income is calculated by Cadence management by taking GAAP net income and excluding, as applicable, amortization of intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense, acquisition and integration-related costs including retention expenses, investment gains or losses, income or expenses related to Cadence’s non-qualified deferred compensation plan, restructuring, executive severance and other significant items not directly related to Cadence’s core business operations, and the income tax effect of non-GAAP pre-tax adjustments.

Cadence management uses non-GAAP net income because it excludes items that are generally not directly related to the performance of Cadence’s core business operations and therefore provides supplemental information to Cadence management and investors regarding the performance of the business operations, facilitates comparisons to the historical operating results and allows the review of Cadence's business from the same perspective as Cadence management, including forecasting and budgeting.

