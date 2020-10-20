TSMC Announces 2020 OIP Partner of the Year Awards for Excellence in Accelerating Silicon Innovation

Hsinchu, Taiwan, R.O.C. – Oct. 20, 2020 – TSMC (TSE: 2330, NYSE: TSM) today recognized the outstanding achievements of 10 EDA, IP, and Cloud Alliance partners with the distinction of OIP Partner of the Year. The OIP Partner of the Year awards honor TSMC Open Innovation Platform® (OIP) ecosystem partners demonstrating excellence in next-generation system-on-chip (SoC) and 3DIC design enablement over the past year. As the key force enabling innovation and reducing time to market for IC designers, these ecosystem partners have collaborated closely with TSMC to help customers reduce design barriers and achieve first-time silicon success.

“TSMC appreciates each of our partners for their continued collaboration to help our customers unleash silicon innovations with fast time-to-market. Their tremendous efforts have led to a flourishing design ecosystem for TSMC’s latest technologies, providing easier access to the most advanced foundry solutions available,” said Dr. Y. J. Mii, Senior Vice President of Research & Development and Technology Development at TSMC. “I’m pleased to congratulate the winners of the 2020 TSMC OIP Partner of the Year awards and look forward to our continued partnerships to address customers’ design challenges and extend the development of PPA-optimized design platforms for smartphone, HPC, automotive, AI/ML and IoT applications.”

TSMC values ecosystem partners and continues working with them to enable next-generation SoC and 3DIC designs with certified solutions and services using TSMC’s latest technologies. The title of OIP Partner of the Year is awarded to partner companies achieving the highest standards of design, development, and technology implementation to accelerate silicon innovation. The companies recognized with the 2020 TSMC OIP Partner of the Year awards are as follows:

The IP Alliance award winners

• Analog/Mixed Signal IP: Silicon Creations

• DSP IP: Cadence Design Systems, Inc.

• Embedded Memory IP: eMemory Technology Inc.

• High-Speed SerDes IP: Alphawave IP

• Interface IP: Synopsys, Inc.

• Processor IP: Arm Ltd.

• Specialty Process IP: M31 Technology

The EDA Alliance award winners

• Joint Development of 3nm Design Infrastructure:

ANSYS

Cadence Design Systems, Inc.

Mentor

Synopsys, Inc.

• Joint Development of 3DIC Design Productivity Solution:

ANSYS

Cadence Design Systems, Inc.

Mentor

Synopsys, Inc.

The Cloud Alliance award winners

• Joint Development of Timing Sign-Off in the Cloud Design Solution:

Cadence Design Systems, Inc.

Microsoft Corp.

Synopsys, Inc.

About TSMC Open Innovation Platform® (OIP)

TSMC’s Open Innovation Platform® (OIP) brings together the creative thinking of customers and partners under the common goal of shortening design time, time-to-volume, time-to-market and ultimately, time-to-revenue. The TSMC OIP features the most comprehensive design ecosystem alliance programs covering industry-leading EDA, library, IPs, Cloud, and design service partners. With over 20 years’ experience of working with these ecosystem partners, TSMC continues to expand its libraries and silicon IP portfolio to more than 28,000 IP titles and provides more than 12,000 technology files and over 450 process design kits, from 0.5-micron to 3-nanometer, to customers via TSMC-Online.





