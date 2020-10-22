eMemory Receives 2020 TSMC OIP Partner of the Year Award for Embedded Memory IP

Hsinchu, Taiwan -- October 22, 2020 – eMemory has been recognized by TSMC as a recipient of a 2020 OIP Partner of the Year award for Embedded Memory IP. The OIP Partner of the Year awards honor TSMC Open Innovation Platform® (OIP) ecosystem partners like eMemory, demonstrating excellence in next-generation system-on-chip (SoC) and 3DIC design enablement over the past year.

This Embedded Memory IP award was given to eMemory based on the following work that has been delivered:

To date, over 510 of eMemory’s silicon IPs have been deployed on TSMC’s industry-leading process technologies and platforms. In addition, the company has completed around 1,550 new tape-outs. More than 16 million eMemory-IP-embedded wafers have been shipped on TSMC’s platforms for a broad range of applications, including IoT, smartphones, automotive systems and consumer electronics.

eMemory has completed verification of its NeoFuse technology on TSMC’s leading-edge N5 process and expects characterization results on the N6 process soon. In addition to non-volatile memory (NVM) for advanced logic processes, eMemory continues to develop solutions for specialty 65nm CIS, 55nm BCD and 28nm HV processes to offer comprehensive IP solutions at TSMC for various applications.

eMemory President Rick Shen said, "Based on our long-term partnership and collaboration between eMemory and TSMC, I am very honored that we have received TSMC’s OIP Partner of the Year award for Embedded Memory IP solutions. It represents positive feedback for eMemory and a vote of confidence from customers in the quality of eMemory products, technology and services."

“I’m pleased to congratulate eMemory as a winner of the 2020 TSMC OIP Partner of the Year award for Embedded Memory IP,” said Suk Lee, Senior Director of Design Infrastructure Management Division at TSMC. “We look forward to our continued partnership to address customers’ design challenges and extend the development of PPA-optimized design platforms for smartphone, HPC, automotive, AI/ML and IoT applications.”

The title of OIP Partner of the Year is awarded to partner companies achieving the highest standards of design, development, and technology implementation to accelerate silicon innovation. eMemory will continue working with TSMC to enable next-generation SoC and 3DIC designs with certified solutions and services using TSMC’s latest technologies.

Additional information is available at the TSMC Press Center (https://www.tsmc.com/tsmcdotcom/PRListingNewsAction.do?action=detail&newsid=PGGOISPGTH ).

About eMemory

eMemory Technology Inc. is the world’s largest pure-play developer and provider of logic-based non-volatile memory (Logic NVM) technology. The company has licensed its intellectual property to semiconductor foundries, integrated device manufacturers (IDMs), and fabless design houses around the world.

eMemory’s proprietary IP technologies include NeoBit, NeoFuse, NeoMTP, NeoEE and NeoPUF. Products developed with these core technologies have been made into more than 46 billion ICs used in various consumer, industrial and automotive applications.





