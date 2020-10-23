Visit Vidatronic at the Virtual Samsung SAFE Forum on October 28th

October 23, 2020 -- Vidatronic will be exhibiting at next week’s virtual Samsung SAFE™ Forum. If you are attending the event make sure you visit Vidatronic’s virtual booth to learn more about our the company’s analog IP portfolio, which includes integrated power management unit (PMU), wireless charger and LED driver solutions. As proud IP partners of the Samsung SAFE™ Ecosystem, Vidatronic provides a full suite of analog IP on Samsung advanced nodes, configurable by application to any process node.

Embedded analog and power management IP cores continue to be essential elements to achieving the highest levels of performance and reliability within today’s advanced process technologies. Vidatronic’s analog IP is designed for integration into systems on a chip (SoCs), including Consumer, Internet Of Things (IoT), Data Center, Enterprise, and Security applications. The company is dedicated to designing analog IP specifically for maximizing performance while minimizing power consumption and reducing board area and cost across these sectors and more. The team’s extensive experience in advanced processes, from 180 nm all the way down to 5 nm FinFET, history of first-pass silicon success, and portfolio of patented IP allows them to take care of customers’ analog needs at a fraction of the time and cost with lower risk than in-house design.

The Vidatronic team will be available to chat at the virtual booth during the event and look forward to speaking to attendees and customers. They will also be responding immediately to attendees filling out the contact form on the Samsung SAFE™ virtual event site.

For more information, please visit the Samsung SAFE™ Forum event page.





