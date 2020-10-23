Visit Vidatronic at the Virtual Samsung SAFE Forum on October 28th
October 23, 2020 -- Vidatronic will be exhibiting at next week’s virtual Samsung SAFE™ Forum. If you are attending the event make sure you visit Vidatronic’s virtual booth to learn more about our the company’s analog IP portfolio, which includes integrated power management unit (PMU), wireless charger and LED driver solutions. As proud IP partners of the Samsung SAFE™ Ecosystem, Vidatronic provides a full suite of analog IP on Samsung advanced nodes, configurable by application to any process node.
Embedded analog and power management IP cores continue to be essential elements to achieving the highest levels of performance and reliability within today’s advanced process technologies. Vidatronic’s analog IP is designed for integration into systems on a chip (SoCs), including Consumer, Internet Of Things (IoT), Data Center, Enterprise, and Security applications. The company is dedicated to designing analog IP specifically for maximizing performance while minimizing power consumption and reducing board area and cost across these sectors and more. The team’s extensive experience in advanced processes, from 180 nm all the way down to 5 nm FinFET, history of first-pass silicon success, and portfolio of patented IP allows them to take care of customers’ analog needs at a fraction of the time and cost with lower risk than in-house design.
The Vidatronic team will be available to chat at the virtual booth during the event and look forward to speaking to attendees and customers. They will also be responding immediately to attendees filling out the contact form on the Samsung SAFE™ virtual event site.
For more information, please visit the Samsung SAFE™ Forum event page.
|
Search Silicon IP
Vidatronic, Inc. Hot IP
- Buck DC-DC Converter (Silicon-proven 110 nm, 400mA, excellent efficiency)
- Noise Quencher® Capless LDO (Silicon-proven 180 nm, 300 mA, excellent supply no ...
- Power Quencher® Capless LDO (Silicon-proven 40 nm, 3 mA, excellent quiescent cu ...
- ACCUREF™ Bandgap Reference (Silicon-proven 130 nm, low-power, low-noise, ultra ...
- Buck DC-DC Converter for Integrated PMU (Silicon-proven 40 nm, 140 mA, optimized ...
Related News
- SmartDV to Exhibit at Virtual Samsung SAFE Forum 2020 with Portfolio of Design and Verification IP
- Visit Vidatronic at the Virtual GLOBALFOUNDRIES Technology Conference (GTC) - EMEA on October 16th
- Numem Inc. Exhibits at Samsung Foundry SAFE FORUM 2019
- Visit Vidatronic at the Virtual GLOBALFOUNDRIES Technology Conference (GTC) - North America on September 24th
- Visit Moortec at the Virtual TSMC Technology Symposium & Open Innovation Platform Ecosystem Forum
Breaking News
- Orthogone Technologies Reveals New Brand Identity, Sets 25% Growth Target for 2021
- Aldec's TySOM Family of Embedded System Development Solutions Now Supports Xilinx PYNQ (Python Productivity for Zynq)
- Synopsys and Samsung Foundry Collaboration Delivers Portfolio of Optimized iPDKs and Methodologies for Advanced Custom Design
- North American Semiconductor Equipment Industry Posts September 2020 Billings
- Micro Magic, Inc. Unleashes World's Fastest RISC-V Core
Most Popular
- PLDA demonstrates successful PCIe 5.0 Link Training at 32 GT/s with its PCIe 5.0 controller and Broadcom PHY
- TSMC Sees HPC As Next Inflection Point
- Arm partners with Mentor to offer complete verification service
- eMemory Receives 2020 TSMC OIP Partner of the Year Award for Embedded Memory IP
- GlobalFoundries Offers Ambitious Tech Plans, While Eying an IPO
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page