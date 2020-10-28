Analog Bits Announces Analog IP Availability on Samsung Technologies

Company to present differentiating, low power analog foundation IP and SERDES technology at Samsung Foundry SAFE Forum 2020n Samsung Technologies

San Jose, California -- October 28, 2020 – Analog Bits announced a comprehensive and differentiating foundation analog IP portfolio today on multiple Samsung Foundry technologies, including 32LP, 28LPP, 28FDSOI, 14LPP, 8LPP, 7LPP, 5LPE. The offering includes:

Low power PLL

PCIe reference clock

Chip-to-chip I/O

Clock TX/RX

OSC pads

PVT sensor

Power supply glitch detectors

High lane count, low power, multi-protocol SERDES optimized for PCIe protocol

Alan Rogers, president and CTO at Analog Bits, presented “PCIe SERDES - Gen4/5 Enterprise Class SERDES and Lowest Power Gen3/4 Automotive and Consumer SERDES in Samsung 28nm to 7nm Processes”. The presentation covered:

PCI Express SERDES Markets Needs Consumer and Enterprise

Analog Bits SERDES Capabilities and Application Use Low Power Full-Rate Architecture for Consumer Markets High Performance Half-Rate Architecture for Enterprise Market

Silicon Results of PCIe Gen5

Collaboration and IP Availability at Samsung

Mahesh Tirupattur, executive vice president at Analog Bits, presented “Differentiated Low Power Analog Foundation IP – A Key Differentiator of AI SoCs” as well. The presentation covered:

Example of an AI Chip

Challenges and Requirement Needs of AI Chips

Capabilities Needed from Analog Foundation IPs Clocking Sensors IOs Analog Bits Analog Foundation IP offering in FinFET

Partnership with Samsung

“Samsung is proud to be working with Analog Bits for ten years,” said Jongshin Shin, Vice President of IP Development Team at Samsung Electronics. “Their quality and reputation for collaborative business practices have helped Samsung Foundry’s customers to succeed in the marketplace.”

“Samsung is a long-term, trusted partner for Analog Bits,” said Alan Rogers, president and CTO of Analog Bits. “Mahesh and I look forward to presenting the details of our differentiating IP portfolio for their processes at SAFE Forum 2020.”

About Analog Bits

Founded in 1995, Analog Bits, Inc. (www.analogbits.com), is the leading supplier of mixedsignal IP with a reputation for easy and reliable integration into advanced SOCs.

Products include precision clocking macros such as PLLs & Sensors programmable interconnect solutions such as multi-protocol SERDES and programmable I/O’s as well as specialized Sensors.

With billions of IP cores fabricated in customer silicon, from 0.35-micron to 5-nm processes, Analog Bits has an outstanding heritage of "first-time-working” with foundries and IDMs.





