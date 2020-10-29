Mentor's High Density Advanced Packaging solution certified for Samsung Foundry's most advanced packaging process

October 29, 2020 -- Mentor, a Siemens business, today announced that Samsung Foundry has certified Mentor’s digitally integrated High Density Advanced Packaging (HDAP) flow for Samsung’s MDI™ (Multi-Die-Integration) packaging process. Mentor, together with the Siemens Simcenter software team, developed a prototyping, implementation, verification and analysis reference flow in close collaboration with Samsung Foundry to provide mutual customers with a comprehensive solution for the fabrication of highly sophisticated multi-die packages.

Worldwide fabless semiconductor and systems companies increasingly utilize multi-die architectures for new ICs targeting a range of fast-evolving applications, including the high-performance computing (HPC), 5G wireless mobile, Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and autonomous vehicles markets. Deployed side-by-side or stacked in a 3D configuration, multi-die designs are often integrated into a single system-in-package (SiP), which can help to meet stringent market requirements for smaller form factors, power-efficiency, low latency and high performance. In addition, SiP technology allows for each individual die to be implemented in its optimal process node.

Enabling the rapid prototyping, planning, designing and verifying of highly advanced multi-die packages, Mentor’s HDAP solution is now optimized for Samsung’s MDI technology. For customers, this optimization helps enable seamless integration across multiple dies through construction of the complete MDI package assembly, which is the use model that Siemens’ digital twin strategy envisions. This MDI digital twin drives a range of Mentor HDAP solution technologies including Xpedition™ Substrate Integrator software, Xpedition™ Package Designer software, HyperLynx™ SI software, HyperLynx™ DRC software and Calibre® 3DSTACK software, as well as Siemens’ Simcenter™ Flotherm™ software.

“This certification helps our mutual customers more fully leverage the many advantages of Samsung’s new MDI flow when deploying designs utilizing Mentor’s advanced IC packaging solutions. For example, customers can potentially integrate multiple application-specific die and/or chiplets into a single packaged device that is specifically optimized for their target application,” said Sangyun Kim, vice president of Foundry Design Technology Team at Samsung Electronics. “Such collaboration between Mentor, Siemens and Samsung is intended to provide customers with reductions in cost and turnaround time, together with potential increases in quality and reliability through the digital twin driven design process.”

The combined technologies from Mentor and Siemens have established a solution featuring digital, prototype-driven planning, co-design, implementation, analysis, and comprehensive physical verification capabilities. And, because it is optimized for Samsung Foundry’s MDI packaging technology, customers can deliver new products to market on time and with greater performance and quality.

“This new solution again demonstrates the value of the close partnership between Samsung Foundry, Mentor and Siemens, which drives the creation of highly differentiated technologies that help our mutual customers compete and win in high-growth markets,” said AJ Incorvaia, senior vice president of the Electronic Board Systems Division at Mentor. “This digitally integrated, comprehensive flow helps enable customers to design multi-die packages that can achieve both engineering and business goals for their target applications.”

About Mentor Graphics

Mentor Graphics Corporation, a Siemens business, is a world leader in electronic hardware and software design solutions, providing products, consulting services, and award-winning support for the world’s most successful electronic, semiconductor, and systems companies. Corporate headquarters are located at 8005 S.W. Boeckman Road, Wilsonville, Oregon 97070-7777. Web site: http://www.mentor.com.





