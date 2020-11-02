Telink and Andes Announce the TLSR9 SoC with RISC-V Processor

Shanghai, China– Nov 2, 2020 – Telink Semiconductor and Andes Technology are proud to introduce the new connectivity system on a chip (SoC) for Telink’s latest product line, the TLSR9 series. Powered by the Andes RISC-V core D25F, the TLSR9 series is designed for the next generation of hearables, wearables, and other high-performance IoT applications. Thanks to the companies' partnership with IAR Systems, IoT designers will also have access to the powerful development toolchain IAR Embedded Workbench for flexible product development.

Enabling Innovative New IoT Products

The Telink TLSR9 series is the latest addition to Telink’s line of complete connectivity solutions, and it is designed to maximize device performance and minimize time to market. The TLSR9 series is designed using Andes’ latest AndeStar™ V5 Instruction Set Architecture (ISA), which is compliant to the RISC-V technology. As an open source instruction set architecture (ISA), RISC-V offers developers a great depth of design knowledge and facilitates more innovative and secure processor design.

The TLSR9 SoC features Andes 32-bit RISC-V processor D25F and is the world’s first SoC which adopts RISC-V DSP/SIMD P-extension that is ideal for a variety of mainstream audio, wearables and IoT development needs. The D25F has an efficient 5-stage pipeline and delivers the leading performance of 2.59 DMIPS/MHz and 3.54 CoreMark/MHz at its class. With RISC-V P-extension (RVP), it significantly increases the efficiency for small volume of data computation, and makes the compact AI/ML applications possible on the edge devices. It has been collected that 14.3x speedup of CIFAR-10 AI models, which is a typical image classification technology, and 8.9x speedup of keyword spotting technology, which consumed only dozens of million cycles per inference. Furthermore, the standard JTAG and Andes 2-wire serial debugging port helps to reduce the pin cost.

"We are excited to announce the news," said Dr. Wenjun Sheng, CEO of Telink Semiconductor.“Telink has always been dedicated to building the future of the Internet of Things and consumer electronics. That means continuously exploring new ways to make chips that are at once more powerful and easier to put into action. By partnering with Andes Technology and IAR Systems to provide a top-notch processor and IDE for our new TLSR9 product line, we are committed to reducing the difficulty of application development and improving efficiency. Telink will continue to provide quick-to-market, performance enhanced, cost efficient solutions to our customers."

"We believe the RVP is going to open a new era for data computation on MCU." said Frankwell Lin, President of Andes Technology.“We are gratefully to cooperate with Telink and IAR to build the foundation of the RVP ecosystem for edge AIoT. With Telink TLSR9 and IAR EWRISC-V, developers can easily bring into full play the advantage of RVP. Andes contributed the first version of RVP specification to RISC-V last year, and it is at version 0.8 now. We are looking forward to ratification of RVP standard to enable more and more AIoT market for RISC-V with our partners."

"We are happy to partner with Andes and Telink to deliver innovative new solutions for IoT developers," says Kiyofumi Uemura, APAC Director, IAR Systems. "Together we have a lot to offer with regards to performance, and by providing maximized code speed and minimized code size for the TLSR9 series, we will create new possibilities to reduce time to market and ensure high quality applications."

About Telink

Founded in 2010, Telink Semiconductor is a fabless integrated circuit design company with offices in Shanghai, Shenzhen, Taipei, Santa Clara, and London. Telink is dedicated to the development of highly integrated low-power radio frequency and mixed signal system chips for Internet of Things applications. Telink’s product portfolio is aimed at serving markets ranging from smart lighting to home automation to smart cities and currently includes 2.4Ghz RF SoCs for Bluetooth, Zigbee, 6LoWPAN/Thread, and HomeKit.

About Andes Technology

Fifteen years in business and a founding Premier member of RISC-V International, Andes is a leading supplier of high-performance/low-power 32/64-bit embedded processor IP solutions, and a main force to take RISC-V mainstream. Andes' fifth-generation AndeStar™ architecture adopted the RISC-V as the base. Its V5 RISC-V CPU families range from tiny 32-bit cores to advanced 64-bit cores with DSP, FPU, Vector, Linux, dual-issue and/or multicore capabilities. The annual volume of Andes-Embedded SoCs has exceeded 1 billion since 2018. For more information, please visit https://www.andestech.com





