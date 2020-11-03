Xylon Announces a New Version of logiVIEW Multiview 3D Video Transformation Engine IP Core
November 3, 2020, Zagreb (Croatia) – Xylon announces a new and updated version of the company’s very successful logicBRICKS IP core, the logiVIEW Multiview 3D Video Transformation Engine for high-performance and real-time processing of multiple video streams or still images in embedded systems. The logiVIEW IP core is optimized for Xilinx® programmable devices, and can be used in very cost effective Xilinx SoC and MPSoC devices to support versatile multi-camera video and vision applications.
Each of the logiVIEW’s up to eight independent video channels can be configured to remove fisheye distortions caused by extreme wide angle Field of View (FOV) lenses, and to make an arbitrary combination of complex homographic transformations, including perspective corrections. Moreover, each video channel can execute any complex non-homographic transformation defined by Memory Look-Up Tables (MLUT), such as video texturing on curved planes.
The logiVIEW IP is a key part of Xylon’s ViewMore™ Natural Surround View parking assistance solution, which enables drivers to dynamically adjust the position of the virtual flying camera, and to see the vehicle’s natural-looking surroundings in a three-dimensional hemispheric view displayed in fine-detail HD resolution. With Xylon’s complete IP and software suite, automakers and their electronics suppliers can create their own differentiated and scalable parking assistance, and combine it with other Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) functions within the same Xilinx programmable chip.
Thanks to the logiVIEW IP core’s latest improvements, such as the ability to dynamically change video projection planes (3D hemispheric view, “the bowl”) for reduced perspective distortions (“Manhattan” effect), and the equalized multi-camera brightness under changing illumination conditions, Xylon's complete Surround View solution now offers more natural-looking 3D views of the vehicle's surroundings. Additionally, it enables a dynamic change of stitching lines between the neighboring video cameras, and a detailed view of distorted or hidden objects within their overlapping fields that might be discovered with other automotive sensors, like ultrasonic or LIDAR sensors.
Key Features
- Supports Xilinx Zynq®-7000 SoC and ZynqUltraScale+™ MPSoC devices
- For information on FPGA support, please contact Xylon
- Supports arbitrary homographic and non-homographic video transformations
- Enables the virtual flying camera feature
- Equalizes colors within the multi-camera system under changing illumination conditions
- Supports corrections of fisheye lens distortions
- Suitable for video systems with extreme wide angle lenses with FOV >180º
- High performance, e.g. up to 140 MPix/s in 150 MHz operating systems
- Supports up to 2048 x 2048 input and output resolutions; 60 fps and higher frame rates
- Higher video resolutions and frame rates supported by multiple parallel IP instances
- Configurable number of video inputs (up to 8) and video outputs (up to 8)
- Supports square and non-square pixels (pixel aspect ratio) at the video input
- IP deliverables include a Linux user space driver, math and helper libraries
- Tile rendering for improved performance and efficiency
- Supports input/output color spaces: RGB/RGB,YCbCr/YCbCr and YCbCr/RGB
- Independent double/triple buffering for up to 8 asynchronous video inputs/outputs
- Compliant with ARM® AMBA® AXI4 and AXI4-Lite interfaces
- Xylon’s logiADAK Builder application enables vehicle type and views configuration
- Compatible with Xylon’s patented vehicle calibration software
- Prepared for the Xilinx Vivado® Design Suite
Xylon has successfully designed or supported many customers’ automotive and non-automotive applications based on the logiVIEW IP core, such as a surveillance multi-head 360° panoramic camera with no blind spots, an industrial pipe inspection and medical endoscopy, defense systems like smart HUD helmets and panoramic turret cameras, etc.
Get the logiVIEW datasheet from: https://www.logicbricks.com/Documentation/Datasheets/IP/logiVIEW_hds.pdf. To find out more about this IP core and available licensing options, please contact Xylon.
About Xylon
Xylon is an electronics company focused on design of optimized IP cores for Xilinx All Programmable devices and design services that lower production costs and improve efficiency of electronics designers. The company was founded in 1995, and has since then grown into a prominent provider of intellectual property in the fields of embedded graphics, video and vision. Xylon is a Premier Member of the Xilinx Alliance Program. More information can be found at www.logicbricks.com, the official Xylon web site.
