Arteris IP FlexNoC Interconnect Products Licensed by Bosch for Multiple Automotive Chips
World’s #1 automotive supplier chooses Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect leader for ISO 26262-compliant systems-on-chip (SoCs)
CAMPBELL, Calif. – November 3, 2020 – Arteris IP, the world’s leading supplier of innovative, silicon-proven network-on-chip (NoC) interconnect intellectual property, today announced that Bosch has licensed Arteris FlexNoC Interconnect IP and the accompanying Resilience Package for use in multiple ISO 26262-compliant automotive projects.
“Arteris IP provides the easiest and fastest means to assemble the complex chips we require while allowing us to implement innovative functional safety mechanisms within our designs,” said Oliver Wolst, Senior Vice President Integrated Circuits at Robert Bosch GmbH. “We are excited to partner together not only because of Arteris IP’s excellent technology and solid roadmap, but also the experience and credibility of their engineering talent.”
“We are excited that Bosch has chosen to license Arteris network-on-chip IP to accelerate their development and increase the capabilities of their future autonomous driving and sensor systems,” said K. Charles Janac, President and CEO of Arteris IP. “Bosch is a leading Tier-1 automotive supplier that is creating semiconductor value as vehicle innovation moves toward software and silicon.”
About Arteris IP
Arteris IP provides network-on-chip (NoC) interconnect IP to accelerate system-on-chip (SoC) semiconductor assembly for a wide range of applications from AI to automobiles, mobile phones, IoT, cameras, SSD controllers, and servers for customers such as Baidu, Mobileye, Samsung, Huawei / HiSilicon, Toshiba and NXP. Arteris IP products include the Ncore® cache coherent and FlexNoC® non-coherent interconnect IP, the CodaCache® standalone last level cache, and optional Resilience Package (ISO 26262 functional safety), FlexNoC AI Package, and PIANO® automated timing closure capabilities. Customer results obtained by using Arteris IP products include lower power, higher performance, more efficient design reuse and faster SoC development, leading to lower development and production costs. For more information, visit www.arteris.com.
