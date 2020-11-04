Imagination's new BXS GPU enables automotive graphics in Texas Instruments processor family

London, England; 4th November 2020 – Imagination Technologies announces that its BXS-4-64 GPU will be included in Texas Instruments (TI) Jacinto™ processor families for automotive applications. BXS offers up to 60% higher performance for automotive graphics applications, like surround view technology, thanks to its bespoke design for the automotive market needs.

IMG BXS is the first XS GPU IP with added safety features and a design process conforming to ISO 26262 to help customers achieve ISO 26262 certification. It includes Imagination’s new B-Series multi-core architecture, leveraged for higher performance and safety capabilities. The architecture incorporates new features and safety mechanisms, such as Tile Region Protection, in addition to existing features such as hardware virtualization.

Jim Kennedy, Platform Engineering Director for TI Processors, says; “Imagination’s BXS GPUs enable us to introduce differentiated automotive processors with higher performance, lower bandwidth and enhanced safety capabilities. IMG’s new multi-core technology also helps us scale our technology for future processor designs.”

Jamie Broome, Senior Director Automotive, Imagination Technologies, says; “TI has been a valued partner of Imagination’s, creating some of the industry-defining SoC for the automotive, industrial and consumer platforms. This license is for a core that is a step beyond anything we’ve delivered before and so we’re excited to see our next generation of GPUs being realised in TI’s next generations of SoCs.”

