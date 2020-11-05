CEVA, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Nov. 5, 2020 -- CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEVA), the leading licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies, today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

The quarterly royalty contribution from base station & IoT product category was a record $7.9 million.

Total revenue for the third quarter of 2020 was $25.0 million, a 6% increase compared to $23.5 million reported for the third quarter of 2019. Third quarter 2020 licensing and related revenue was $12.4 million, an increase of 10% when compared to $11.3 million reported for the same quarter a year ago. Royalty revenue for the third quarter of 2020 was $12.5 million, an increase of 3% when compared to $12.2 million reported for the third quarter of 2019.

Thirteen license agreements were concluded during the quarter, of which eight were for smart sensing products and five were for connectivity products. Six of the agreements were with first-time customers. Customers' target applications include ADAS, digital imaging, true wireless stereo earbuds, digital conferencing systems for home office upgrades and a range of other smart IoT devices. Geographically, six of the deals signed were in APAC, four in the U.S, and three were in China.

Gideon Wertheizer, CEO of CEVA, stated: "Our third quarter results are a firm endorsement of our technology strengths and the hard work of our employees. We have made tremendous progress in our base station and IoT product category, whose royalty revenues grew 86% sequentially and 105% year-over-year, reflecting the fast deployment of 5G base stations in China and record contributions from our Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and sensor fusion technologies. We continue to capitalize on our broad portfolio and industry reach to expand our customer base and future royalty potential. Of note, we signed a strategic agreement with a leading automotive semiconductor player for driver assistance capabilities in new cars, further reinforcing our leadership position in this highly lucrative market."

GAAP net loss for the third quarter of 2020 was $0.7 million, as compared to a GAAP net income of $0.8 million reported for the same period in 2019. GAAP diluted loss per share for the third quarter of 2020 was $0.03, as compared to a GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.03 for the same period in 2019. Third quarter 2020 financials included a $1 million tax expense due to withholding tax which cannot be utilized in future years. Third quarter 2019 financials included a tax benefit of approximately $1 million as a result of the successful conclusion of a tax audit.

Non-GAAP net income and diluted earnings per share for the third quarter of 2020 decreased 29% and 27%, respectively, to $3.6 million and $0.16, respectively, from $5.1 million and $0.22 reported for the third quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP net income and diluted earnings per share for the third quarter of 2020 excluded: (a) equity-based compensation expenses, net of taxes, of $3.7 million, (b) the impact of the amortization of acquired intangibles, net of taxes, of $0.7 million associated with the acquisition of the Hillcrest Labs business and investments in NB-IoT and Immervision technologies. Non-GAAP net income and diluted earnings per share for the third quarter of 2019 excluded: (a) equity-based compensation expense, net of taxes, of $2.6 million, (b) the impact of the amortization of acquired intangibles of $0.8 million associated with the acquisitions of RivieraWaves and the Hillcrest Labs business, and investments in NB-IoT and Immervision technologies, and (c) deal expenses and write-off of an acquired lease associated with the Hillcrest Labs transaction of $0.8 million.

Yaniv Arieli, Chief Financial Officer of CEVA, stated: "We are pleased with our strong financial performance in the third quarter, the highest third quarter revenue on record. The royalty contribution from base station & IoT product category was a record $7.9 million, derived from an all-time quarterly high 200 million units shipped in this product category. At the end of the quarter, our cash and cash equivalent balances, marketable securities and bank deposits were approximately $153 million, with no debt."

About CEVA, Inc.

CEVA is the leading licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies. We offer Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence, all of which are key enabling technologies for a smarter, connected world. We partner with semiconductor companies and OEMs worldwide to create power-efficient, intelligent and connected devices for a range of end markets, including mobile, consumer, automotive, robotics, industrial and IoT. Our ultra-low-power IPs include comprehensive DSP-based platforms for 5G baseband processing in mobile and infrastructure, advanced imaging and computer vision for any camera-enabled device and audio/voice/speech and ultra-low power always-on/sensing applications for multiple IoT markets. For sensor fusion, our Hillcrest Labs sensor processing technologies provide a broad range of sensor fusion software and IMU solutions for AR/VR, robotics, remote controls, and IoT. For artificial intelligence, we offer a family of AI processors capable of handling the complete gamut of neural network workloads, on-device. For wireless IoT, we offer the industry's most widely adopted IPs for Bluetooth (low energy and dual mode), Wi-Fi 4/5/6 (802.11n/ac/ax) and NB-IoT. Visit us at www.ceva-dsp.com





