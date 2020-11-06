Configurable PCI Express 3.0, 2.0, 1.1 Controller IP for ASIC/SoC
Learn the Latest on RISC-V and Vector Processing at All Six Andes Technology Corporation's Presentations at the 2020 RISC-V Summit
SAN JOSE, CA – November 05, 2020 – Andes Technology Corporation (TWSE: 6533), a leading supplier of high efficiency, low-power 32/64-bit RISC-V processor cores and founding Premier member of RISC-V International will make six presentations at the virtual RISC-V Summit from December 8 to 10, 2020.
Andes CTO and Executive VP, Charlie Hong-Men Su, will give an overview and update on "Andes RISC-V Processor IP Solutions." Andes Senior Director of Architecture Div., Chuan-Hua Chang, will present "AndesClarity: a Performance & Bottleneck Analyzer for RISC-V Vector Processors." Paul Ku, Deputy Technical Director of Architecture Div., will introduce "Building a Secure Platform with the Enhanced IOPMP."
The SoC industry has seen fast-growing and diversified demands for a wide range of RISC-V based products: from tiny low-power MCUs for consumer devices, to chips powering enterprise-grade products and datacenter servers; from one power-efficient core to a thousand GHz+ cores working cohesively. Charlie Su will explain the rich portfolio of AndesCore™ RISC-V processor IPs already populating these SoCs: compact single-issue cacheless cores to feature-rich Linux-capable superscalar cores, cache-coherence multicores, and cores capable of processing floating-point and DSP data to those crunching a large volume of vector data. He will also update RISC-V IPs newly added to Andes processor portfolio, the associated software support and their performance data.
Additionally, Deputy Software Manager, Shao-Chung Wang, will present "Extending Multicore Programming Framework for Vector Extension." Ding-Kai Huang, VLSI Manager, will discuss "Enhancing Verification Coverage for RISC-V Vector Extension Using RISCV-DV," co-authored with Tao Liu from Google. Andes Principal Architect, Thang Tran, will hold a 3-hour master class entitled "RISC-V Vector Extension Demystified."
For more information, please visit the RISC-V Summit website.
- Charlie Su's presentation "Andes RISC-V Processor IP Solutions" will occur on December 8 from 3:00 to 3:20 pm.
- Shao-Chung Wang will introduce "Extending Multicore Programming Framework for Vector Extension" on December 8 from 3:20 to 3:30 pm.
- Ding-Kai Huang will present "Enhancing Verification Coverage for RISC-V Vector Extension Using RISCV-DV" on December 9 from 12:00 to 12:20 pm.
- Paul Ku's presentation "Building a Secure Platform with the Enhanced IOPMP" will take place on December 9 from 2:30 to 2:50 pm.
- Chuan-Hua Chang will present "AndesClarity: a Performance & Bottleneck Analyzer for RISC-V Vector Processors" on December 9 from 3:30 to 3:50.
- Thang Tran's tutorial "RISC-V Vector Extension Demystified" will take place on December 10 from 2:00 to 5:00 pm.
About Andes Technology Corp.
Andes Technology Corporation is a world class creator of innovative high-performance/low-power 32/64-bit processor cores and associated development environment that serves the rapidly growing global market for embedded system applications. As the founding Premier member of RISC-V International, Andes is the first mainstream CPU vendor that adopted the RISC-V as the base of its fifth-generation architecture, the AndeStar™ V5. To meet the demanding requirements of today's electronic devices, Andes delivers highly configurable and performance-efficient CPU cores. They come with full-featured integrated development environment and comprehensive software/hardware solutions to help designers innovate their SoCs in a shorter time to market. In 2019, the volume of SoCs Embedded with Andes CPUs surpassed the 1.5-billion mark. Andes Technology's comprehensive RISC-V CPU families range from the entry-level 32-bit N22, mid-range 32-bit N25F/D25F/A25/A27 and 64-bit NX25F/AX25/AX27, to the high-end multicore A(X)25MP and vector processor NX27V. Coming soon is the superscalar 45 series. For more information, please visit http://www.andestech.com/
|
Search Silicon IP
Andes Technology Corp. Hot IP
Related News
- Domain Specific Accelerators Will Drive Vector Processing on RISC-V
- Andes Presents Ground-Breaking 27-Series Processor at RISC-V Summit 2019
- Andes Technology Corp. Targets Deeply Embedded Protocol Processing and Entry-level MCUs With the New N22, the Smallest RISC-V Core in its V5 Family
- Telink and Andes Announce the TLSR9 SoC with RISC-V Processor
- Attend Andes Technology's Presentation "A RISC-V Out-of-Order Processor" at the Linley Processor Conference
Breaking News
- CEVA SenslinQ Platform Wins 2020 ASPENCORE World Electronics Achievement Award
- Driven by Accelerating Demand for Leading 5G RF Solutions, GLOBALFOUNDRIES and Soitec Announce RF-SOI Wafer Supply Agreement
- Learn the Latest on RISC-V and Vector Processing at All Six Andes Technology Corporation's Presentations at the 2020 RISC-V Summit
- GUC Monthly Sales Report - Oct 2020
- PLDA XpressSWITCH IP for PCIe technology first ever switch soft IP to pass PCI-SIG's PCIe 4.0 compliance tests
Most Popular
- 300mm Fab Spending to Boom Through 2023 With Two Record Highs, SEMI Reports
- 28FDSOI "SoC White Box" SERDES & Controller IPs' are available for immediate licensing
- eMemory NeoFuse IP Qualified on GLOBALFOUNDRIES Advanced High Voltage Platform for OLED Applications
- PLDA XpressSWITCH IP for PCIe technology first ever switch soft IP to pass PCI-SIG's PCIe 4.0 compliance tests
- Xylon Announces a New Version of logiVIEW Multiview 3D Video Transformation Engine IP Core
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page