MosChip Technologies appoints Semiconductor Business Veteran, Swamy Irrinki As "Vice President of Marketing and Business Development" to Oversee and Drive Continued Business Growth
Santa Clara, Nov 9, 2020 - MosChip Technologies Limited, a semiconductor and system design services company, announced today that Swamy Irrinki has joined as “Vice President of Marketing and Business Development”. He will lead the long term strategy for growth in semiconductor/ embedded systems business units along with North America business development for turn-key ASIC and design services for the company. MosChip has over a twenty-year track record in designing semiconductor IP, products and SoCs for IoT, networking, storage and consumer applications.
“MosChip is very well positioned to address the emerging markets in semiconductor and system design,” said Swamy. “MosChip has been going through a major transformation since the acquisitions of Gigacom Semiconductor and FirstPass semiconductor, under new leadership. The combination of analog / mixed signal IP and design capability, and high-speed serial interfaces IP portfolio with proven RTL to GDS2 expertise down to 16nm/14nm/10nm/7nm is perfectly positioned to take advantage of the growing need of system-optimized solutions/services for connectivity SoCs in MosChip’s focus markets.”
Swamy holds an M.B.A from California State University, East Bay, M.S from the University of Southern California, Los Angeles and B.Tech (Hons.) from Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur.
About MosChip
MosChip Technologies Limited is a publicly-traded semiconductor and system design services company headquartered in Hyderabad, India, with 600+ engineers located in silicon valley-USA, Hyderabad and Bangalore. MosChip has twenty plus years of track record in designing semiconductor products and SOCs for connectivity, networking and consumer applications. Over the past 2 decades, MosChip has developed and shipped millions of connectivity ICs. For more information, visit
