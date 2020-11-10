Pinnacle Imaging Systems Announces Denali 3.0 ISP

The 3rd generation Denali programable ISP is a fully customizable solution for designers of mission critical applications demanding maximum real-time imaging data from a small-footprint and energy-efficient ISP on the Xilinx Zynq UltraScale+ platform.

South San Francisco, C.A. – November 10, 2020 – Today, Pinnacle Imaging SystemsTM, a developer of Image Signal Processors (ISP) and High Dynamic Range (HDR) video solutions, launched its new Denali™ 3.0 Programmable Image Signal Processor IP. Pinnacle Imaging’s camera-ready, end-to-end HDR ISP leverages its proprietary advanced algorithms to accurately tone map high contrast scenes for mission critical applications requiring data-rich, real-time imaging. With Denali 3.0, Pinnacle Imaging has redesigned its ISP for more efficient power consumption, boosted performance with an expanded 20-bit image processing pipeline and limited latency to less than 20 lines, all with no external DRAM or frame buffers required. These improvements ensure Denali 3.0 delivers best-in-class image quality for applications demanding native support of real-time high dynamic range video for automotive, security and surveillance, robotics, medical, industrial, machine vision and automated sensory applications. For more information, on the new Denali 3.0 ISP, or for access to reference designs, please visit https://pinnacleimagingsystems.com.

“As designers continue to expand sensor-based safety mechanisms for ADAS and autonomous robotic applications, the need for ultra-low latency, and high-quality visual data advances at every stage; with Denali 3.0, we are providing the building blocks for the future of these technologies,” said Alfred Zee, CEO of Pinnacle Imaging Systems. “The opportunity to collaborate with industry leaders like Xilinx, Inc. and ON Semiconductor has afforded us a unique opportunity to build on our high dynamic range ISP and meet the demands of next generation platforms that will service applications of the future.”

Sensor Agnostic Real-Time HDR Video Output

The Denali 3.0 ISP cores are adapted from Pinnacle Imaging’s patented HDR technology. Modeled on true human vision, this proprietary technology enables retention of local image contrast as well as details in highlights and shadows, all without producing halos or color shifts. The fully programmable ISP provides designers with an incredible amount of flexibility to customize the processing to meet the unique challenges of their specific projects. Denali 3.0 is also uniquely adaptable to support sensors of any resolution, non-traditional color filter arrays (CFAs) and diverse HDR capture methods. Because Denali 3.0 runs exclusively in the FPGA fabric, designers are able to free up on-chip CPU and GPU resources for advanced artificial intelligence functionality.

“A high-performance HDR ISP is critical in today’s numerous AI vision applications,” said Chetan Khona, Director, Industrial, Vision, Healthcare & Sciences at Xilinx. “The quality of any computer vision system’s results are only as good as the input data provided. We are thrilled that Pinnacle has successfully ported their Denali 3.0 ISP to our Zynq UltraScale+ family of MPSoCs, providing an adaptive ISP to meet our customers’ needs for mission-critical applications.”

Denali 3.0 can now be configured to support the complete line of Xilinx Zynq 7000 series and Zynq UltraScale+ programmable SoCs. It also offers native support for the ON Semiconductor AR0233 with a 20-bit image processing pipeline in Super Exposure Mode producing 120dB (20EV) of dynamic range with LED flicker mitigation.

“Achieving world-class dynamic range is a key focus for ON Semiconductor automotive sensor solutions. Our Hayabusa™ family of sensors are designed to achieve maximum dynamic range with LED flicker mitigation (LFM). Pinnacle Imaging Systems is on the-cutting edge of HDR processing technology, adapting its flexible ISP to support our new sensor innovations.” said Stephen Harris Director of Automotive Solutions Architecture for ON Semiconductor’s Automotive Sensing Division. “Their programmable Denali 3.0 ISP expands their data processing pipe to support the Hayabusa family’s native super-exposure 20-bit output achieving highest possible dynamic range with LFM.”

As the demands on video analytics become more complex, whether by end users or integrated autonomous systems, Pinnacle Imaging is able to customize its Denali 3.0 IP cores to just about any image sensor making it a unique platform for automotive ADAS cameras, automotive vision systems, robotics, autonomous vehicles, as well as intelligent traffic systems. Denali 3.0 is an ideal ISP solution for security and surveillance, as well as commercial UAV applications.

Key Features of the Denali 3.0TM IP Core

For engineers and camera designers developing mission critical applications requiring the highest-quality video signal and ultra-fast response times together with the ON Semiconductor AR0233 CMOS sensor, Denali 3.0 delivers a real-time 20-bit data path capable of producing 120 dB or 20-EV steps of dynamic range (with LED flicker mitigation) while ensuring extremely low latency (less than 20 lines). Its unique HDR IP completely eliminates halo artifacts and color shifts. This allows Denali 3.0 to capture up to 1080p HDR video in real-time that is fully tone-mapped at 60 fps. Denali 3.0 is also able to accommodate automated or full-user control modes.

HDR-Specific Features

2 to 4 frame multiple exposure merge

Auto de-ghosting & motion compensation

Auto halo removal

Transition noise suppression

Auto EV bracketing

Auto & manual brightness adaptation (gamma)

Ability to capture separate HDR and Tone Mapped output video streams concurrently for ADAS Application

Standard ISP Features

Black level and gain compensation

Auto/Manual exposure

Auto/Manual white balance

Auto Gain

Veiling glare correction

Noise reduction

Local contrast adjustment

Bad pixel correction

Automatic and manual Region of Interest (ROI) selection

Signal to noise measurements

Histogram calculation

50/60 Hz ambient artificial lighting sync

Available Configurations & Integration Partnerships

Pinnacle has already developed several configurations of Denali 3.0 for deployment on Xilinx Zynq 7000 and Xilinx Zynq UltraScale + Programmable SOC platforms as well as ON Semiconductor AR0233 and AR0239 configurations, and all are available immediately. Additionally, Pinnacle is offering fully-customizable IP blocks for ASIC or system-level implementations with additional sensors to be supported soon.

About Pinnacle Imaging Systems Corporation

Headquartered in South San Francisco, C.A., Pinnacle Imaging Systems, the HDR experts, is defining the future of digital high dynamic range video and leveraging its unique processing capability to advance artificial intelligence applications. Built on a human vision model, its Ultra HDRTM technology delivers the utmost image detail to high contrast video, even in high contrast and low light situations. Pinnacle Imaging licenses its technology for applications that demand maximum image data such as surveillance, law enforcement, commercial drone cameras, automotive applications, machine vision systems, as well as professional and consumer still and video cameras. More information about Pinnacle Imaging Systems can be found at: https://www.pinnacleimagingsystems.com/.





