PLDA Announces CXL 2.0 Support in their XpressLINK Family of CXL Controller IP

PLDA XpressLINK and XpressLINK-SOC Controller IP for CXL 2.0 are available now and already being designed in at leading technology companies

SAN JOSE, Calif. November 10, 2020 -- PLDA, the industry leader in high-speed Interconnect solutions, today announced CXL 2.0 support for its XpressLINK™ and XpressLINK-SOC™ CXL IP solutions. Compute Express Link™ (CXL) is an open industry interconnect standard that builds on PCI Express® 5.0 infrastructure to enable memory coherency and low latency between processors and accelerators. The CXL 2.0 specification introduces additional functionality including first level switching, memory pooling and sharing, and Hot Plug, which aim to deliver important benefits for hyperconverged datacenter and HPC applications.

PLDA’s long track record of PCIe® innovation and success has given them an edge in CXL development, and their XpressLINK CXL IP is available now for integration into cutting-edge designs. Key features of PLDA XpressLINK CXL IP include:

Support of the CXL 2.0 specification

Full optimization for latency on CXL.mem and CXL.cache sub-protocols

Complete support for Hot Plug

Support for advanced Reliability, Availability, and Serviceability (RAS) features for CXL.io and for CXL.mem and CXL.cache

Enablement and support for switching topology, memory pooling and sharing

According to Stephane Hauradou, CTO of PLDA “PCI Express is the go-to solution for connecting host processors and accelerator devices and PLDA has a long track record of providing best-in-class IP for the PCIe protocol. Our XpressLINK family of CXL IP builds on our PCI Express success, enabling a faster time-to-design for our valued customers who are building advanced CXL-based HPC and datacenter solutions.”

According to Barry McAuliffe, president of the CXL Consortium, "Compute Express Link is a key enabler for next-generation heterogeneous computing architectures, where CPUs and accelerators work together to deliver the most advanced solutions. With support from IP providers like PLDA, we're well on the way to a robust, innovative CXL ecosystem that will benefit the whole industry."

More Information

PLDA XpressLINK CXL IP solutions are available with either a Configurable AMBA® AXI and CXS Interconnect, or with an Intel-defined CXL-Cache/Mem Protocol Interface (CPI) . For more information on PLDA solutions, please visit the PLDA website:

• XpressLINK-SOC CXL Controller with Configurable AMBA AXI Interconnect Fabric: https://www.plda.com/products/xpresslink-soc-controller-ip-cxl

• XpressLINK CXL Controller with native interconnect: https://www.plda.com/products/xpresslink-controller-ip-cxl

About PLDA

PLDA is a developer and licensor of Semiconductor Intellectual Property (SIP) specializing in high-speed interconnect supporting multi-gigabit rates (2.5G, 5G, 8G, 16G, 25G, 32G, 56G, 112G), and protocols such as PCI Express, CCIX, CXL, and Gen-Z. PLDA has established itself as a leader in that space with over 3,300 customers and 6,400 licenses in 62 countries. PLDA is a global technology company with offices in Silicon Valley, France, Bulgaria, Taiwan, and China.





