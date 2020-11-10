Kameleon Security and Xilinx Collaborate on New Cybersecurity Solution for Servers, Cloud Computing and Data Centers

New joint solution is among first products to be compliant with recently released Open Compute Project security standards; Samples available in 2021

Mountain View, CA – November 10, 2020, 10:00 AM EST -- Kameleon Security, a semiconductor startup with an advanced hardware cybersecurity platform for computing systems, today announced a collaboration with Xilinx, Inc. as well as plans to release a new cybersecurity product, the Kameleon ProSPU. The ProSPU is a state-of-the-art, Open Compute Project (OCP)-compliant cyber protection chip for servers, data centers and cloud computing.

OCP is an open standards organization, and the Security workgroup is developing specifications for data center security. At this week’s OCP Tech Week virtual event, OCP will release Version 1.0 specification for Root of Trust (RoT), which includes security documents for secure boot, attestation and common threats scope.

By combining secure FPGAs from Xilinx with Kameleon’s innovative technology, the collaboration introduces the industry’s first proactive Security Processing Unit (ProSPU) to enforce compute system security throughout a system’s lifecycle. Kameleon’s ProSPU protects the system at boot, through RoT, in adherence with OCP standards, and at runtime, by dynamically protecting and securing the computing platform.

“Kameleon’s unique approach not only protects systems at boot, but it also uses the power of our industry-leading FPGAs to protect systems at runtime,” said Sina Soltani, vice president worldwide sales, Data Center Group at Xilinx. “We see many opportunities for this solution, and we look forward to getting it to the market.”

“Kameleon was founded with a simple premise in mind, strengthening the computing foundations to secure the systems from the hardware up,” said Jorge Myszne, co-founder and CEO of Kameleon. “We are delighted to see OCP and its members recognizing the importance of hardware-based security and validating the important role that it plays in protecting against cyber-attacks.”

Embracing transparency as a critical requirement for trustworthy security, Kameleon will release the source code for supporting peripheral attestation to the open compute community.

Both companies have been long-time members of OCP, and Kameleon is an active contributor to the Open Compute Security specifications.

Kameleon and Xilinx are working with ecosystem partners and customers towards the commercial launch of the ProSPU in 2021.

About Kameleon

Kameleon, founded in 2019, is a fabless semiconductor startup with an advanced hardware cybersecurity platform for computing systems. Kameleon has developed the first proactive Security Processing Unit (ProSPU) to enforce security throughout a system’s lifecycle, targeting data centers, managed computers, servers and cloud computing systems. The ProSPU protects the system at boot, through Root of Trust (RoT) in compliance with Open Compute Project (OCP) Security requirements, and at runtime, by dynamically protecting and securing the computing platform. Building security into the hardware, in an isolated implementation, means that Kameleon provides a true foundation of trust, which can be extended all the way up the stack. For more information, please contact info@kameleonsec.com





