Lattice Accelerates Development of Low Power FPGA-Based Custom Solutions with Lattice Design Group
Collaborative Development Services Leverage Lattice FPGAs and Solutions Stacks to Accelerate Development of Leading-edge Applications
HILLSBORO, OR – November 11, 2020 – Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, today announced the Lattice Design Group (LDG) to bring added focus to its comprehensive design services for accelerating the development of differentiated, value-added customer applications. Partnering with the LDG gives customers increased access to Lattice’s extensive expertise in FPGA-based design, application specific solutions stacks, and embedded software development to create customized solutions for their individual needs. This expertise spans today’s most popular and challenging low power applications, including artificial intelligence (AI), embedded vision, and hardware security for the communications, computing, industrial, automotive, and consumer markets.
Bob O’Donnell, President and Chief Analyst at TECHnalysis Research, said, “In an increasingly competitive global electronics market, OEMs face intense pressure not only to get new products to market first, but also with support for the right applications. For customers facing a tight design schedule or looking for a unique application to give their product a competitive advantage, organizations like the LDG provide a welcome extension to their own design resources and capabilities.”
“Developing low power solutions for applications like AI at the Edge requires a unique mix of expertise including machine learning algorithms, low power optimization techniques, and hardware/software co-design. With an award-winning portfolio of low power FPGAs and application specific solutions stacks, Lattice is ideally positioned to help our customers create differentiated solutions,” said Deepak Boppana, Sr. Director, Segments and Solutions Marketing, Lattice. “We’re excited to offer the LDG’s services to accelerate time-to-market for our customers, including non-FPGA designers looking for best-in-class solutions for their applications.”
To improve design efficiency and speed time-to-market for applications powered by Lattice technology, LDG team members collaborate closely with customers’ in-house teams in every stage of the development process, from definition to final validation. In addition to identifying the right low-power Lattice FPGA for an application, the LDG leverages Lattice’s comprehensive solutions stacks where applicable to deliver customized, value-added solutions for leading-edge applications. The stacks include:
- Lattice sensAI™ for Edge AI applications
- Lattice mVision™ for embedded vision applications
- Lattice Sentry™ for hardware security applications compliant with NIST Platform Firmware Resiliency (PFR) Guidelines (NIST SP-800-193)
For More Information
For more information about the LDG and the Lattice solutions stacks mentioned above, please visit:
- http://www.latticesemi.com/ldg
- http://www.latticesemi.com/sensAI
- http://www.latticesemi.com/mVision
- http://www.latticesemi.com/LatticeSentry
About Lattice Semiconductor
Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC) is the low power programmable leader. We solve customer problems across the network, from the Edge to the Cloud, in the growing communications, computing, industrial, automotive and consumer markets. Our technology, long-standing relationships, and commitment to world-class support lets our customers quickly and easily unleash their innovation to create a smart, secure and connected world.
For more information about Lattice, please visit www.latticesemi.com.
