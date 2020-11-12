Xilinx and Samsung Deliver Industry's First Adaptable Computational Storage Drives

Fully customizable and scalable SmartSSD computational storage platform moves compute closer to storage for accelerated data processing speed and efficiency

SAN JOSE, Calif.-- November 10, 2020 -- Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ: XLNX) and Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. today announced the availability of the Samsung SmartSSD® Computational Storage Drive (CSD). Powered by Xilinx® FPGAs, the SmartSSD CSD is the industry’s first adaptable computational storage platform providing the performance, customization, and scalability required by data-intensive applications.

Xilinx will showcase the SmartSSD CSD and partner solutions at the Flash Memory Summit Virtual Conference and Expo taking place November 10-12.

The SmartSSD CSD is a flexible, programmable storage platform that developers can use to create a variety of unique and scalable accelerators that solve a broad range of data center problems. It empowers a new breed of software developers to easily build innovative hardware-accelerated solutions in familiar high-level languages. The SmartSSD CSD accelerates data processing performance by 10x or more for applications such as database management, video processing, artificial intelligence layers, complex search, and virtualization.

“Processing data efficiently is the key to unlocking its value,” said Pej Roshan, vice president of marketing, Data Center Group at Xilinx. “The SmartSSD computational storage drive empowers a broad new range of developers to harness the benefits of computational storage and quickly deliver compelling applications to solve a host of thorny data center challenges. From transparent compression to next-gen AI inferencing acceleration, the range of functions performed on the SmartSSD CSD is limited only by a developer’s imagination.”

“The industry is beginning to realize just how much the SmartSSD CSD will be able to boost performance in the datacenter and far beyond, and with the latest Xilinx tools for application development we anticipate dramatic growth in a wealth of acceleration applications,” said Jim Elliott, corporate senior vice president of Memory Sales and Marketing at Samsung Semiconductor, Inc.

Incorporating a Xilinx FPGA accelerator, the SmartSSD CSD pushes high-speed computation closer to where the data lives, bypassing server CPU limits. The reduced data movement lowers latency and power consumption for accelerated data processing speed and efficiency. The SmartSSD CSD allows enterprises to keep up with user demand for faster access to data without being forced to purchase more servers, driving up CAPEX and OPEX. Additionally, host CPU resources are freed up to handle other higher-level tasks more efficiently.

The Xilinx Adaptable Platform

The SmartSSD CSD platform is designed to enable the easy creation of custom applications by harnessing the Vitis™ unified software platform and accelerated libraries. Both developers and enterprise appliance vendors can quickly go-to-market with pre-built customized applications. Runtimes, libraries, APIs, and drivers can be built into the system using common high-level languages such as C, C++ and OpenCL.

In addition, Xilinx has launched a high-performance, easy-to-deploy data encryption solution built on dm-crypt. By leveraging standard Linux kernel modules, SmartSSD CSD developers can utilize Vitis libraries to create turnkey acceleration applications that scale effortlessly across multiple SmartSSD CSDs.

Turnkey Accelerated Applications

Xilinx ecosystem partners have developed a compelling range of turnkey accelerated applications that deliver accelerated data processing for services like big data analytics, video transcoding and search-in-storage.

Representative accelerated solutions, include:

Big data/data analytics – SmartSSD CSD with Bigstream’s hyperacceleration layer allows customers to increase time-to-insight by up to 10x on the Apache Spark unified analytics engine for big data.

– SmartSSD CSD with Bigstream’s hyperacceleration layer allows customers to increase time-to-insight by up to 10x on the Apache Spark unified analytics engine for big data. Search-in-storage – Lewis Rhodes Labs (LRL) applies novel neuromorphic processing with the SmartSSD CSD to find “needle-in-a-haystack” data from large data lakes by searching petabytes in minutes. LRL’s deterministic processing accelerates queries up to 100x faster than other solutions.

– Lewis Rhodes Labs (LRL) applies novel neuromorphic processing with the SmartSSD CSD to find “needle-in-a-haystack” data from large data lakes by searching petabytes in minutes. LRL’s deterministic processing accelerates queries up to 100x faster than other solutions. Video file transcoding – CTAccel’s pre-built SmartSSD CSD solution performs high performance image processing that improves server throughput and latency while reducing up to 60 percent of video transcoding costs.

– CTAccel’s pre-built SmartSSD CSD solution performs high performance image processing that improves server throughput and latency while reducing up to 60 percent of video transcoding costs. Transparent compression – Eideticom’s NoLoad NVMe CSD enables up to 10x more storage capacity, increased line-rate compression performance, improved CPU utilization, and reduced memory bandwidth pressure.

Drive Specifications and Availability

The SmartSSD CSD is a standard 2.5-inch (U.2) form factor solid state drive in a low 25-Watt power envelope. It offers a physical storage capacity of 4TBs, with the ability to hold up to 12TBs of data or more when combined with accelerated transparent compression. The integrated Xilinx Kintex® UltraScale+™ FPGA accelerator features more than one million system logic cells and nearly 2,000 DSP (digital signal processing) slices for hardware acceleration.

SmartSSD CSDs are available for pre-order today and will begin shipping with general availability in January through Xilinx and its authorized distributors, by agreement with Samsung. For more information visit www.xilinx.com/smartssd.

Flash Memory Summit 2020

Xilinx will showcase the SmartSSD CSD and accelerated solutions with partners in virtual booth 105. Additionally, Gopi Jandhyala, vice president of engineering, Data Center Group at Xilinx, will present a keynote address titled, “The Future Adaptable Data Center” on November 11 at 11:35 a.m. Pacific Time. To attend the event, visit https://flashmemorysummit.com/.

About Samsung

Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, digital appliances, network systems, and memory, system LSI, foundry and LED solutions. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at http://news.samsung.com

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc. develops highly flexible and adaptive processing platforms that enable rapid innovation across a variety of technologies - from the cloud, to the edge, to the endpoint. Xilinx is the inventor of the FPGA and Adaptive SoCs (including our Adaptive Compute Acceleration Platform, or ACAP), designed to deliver the most dynamic computing technology in the industry. We collaborate with our customers to create scalable, differentiated and intelligent solutions that enable the adaptable, intelligent and connected world of the future. For more information, visit Xilinx.com.






