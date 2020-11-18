BrainChip Appoints Todd Vierra Director of Technical Sales

Aliso Viejo, California – November 17, 2020 – BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN), a leading provider of ultra-low power high performance artificial intelligence technology, today announced that Todd Vierra has joined the company as director of technical sales. In this position, he will focus on strategic customer adoption and implementation of the Akida™ neuromorphic processor in industries including aerospace, autonomous vehicles, medicine, cybersecurity, and smart “edge” devices such as sensors and cameras.

Vierra has more than 25 years of engineering and technical sales expertise in chip design, electronic design automation, and intellectual property. He joins BrainChip from ARM, where he was director of field sales engineers for more than 15 years, providing support for ARM processors in the Machine Learning, Internet of Things (IoT), embedded and automotive, client/mobile, and enterprise business divisions. He spent nearly seven years in high-speed ASIC design at Applied Micro Systems, and at Cadence Design Systems. At Nurlogic Design Inc., and Artisan Components Todd led the technical sales teams for digital and high-speed Analog IP. He has a BS Electrical, Electronics, and Communications Engineering and an MBA from Coleman University.

“Todd is a great addition to the BrainChip team with his experience in processors, application engineering, and IP,” said Louis DiNardo, BrainChip CEO. “As demand for Akida increases, Todd represents an investment in supporting our Early Access Program and future customers to implement Akida IP and silicon sales.”

“As AI/ML processing evolves, there are more and more applications and industries where BrainChip’s technology can be deployed, and that is both an opportunity for the company and for all of society,” said Vierra. “I am thrilled and proud to join a company that is enabling new innovations in science, healthcare, transportation, security, defense, and more.”

Akida Neural Processor technology is a revolutionary advanced neural networking processor that brings artificial intelligence to the edge in a way that existing technologies are incapable of. The solution is high-performance, small, ultra-low power and enables a wide array of edge applications. The Akida Neuromorphic System-on-Chip, licensable IP, and Akida Development Environment machine learning framework are being used in applications and devices including smart appliances, remote controls, industrial IoT, security cameras, sensors, unmanned aircraft, autonomous vehicles, medical instruments, and audio recording, for object detection, sound detection, odor and taste detection, tracking, facial recognition, gesture recognition, keyword spotting, cybersecurity, and more.

About Brainchip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN)

BrainChip is a global technology company that is producing a groundbreaking neuromorphic processor that brings artificial intelligence to the edge in a way that is beyond the capabilities of other products. The chip is high performance, small, ultra-low power and enables a wide array of edge capabilities that include on-chip training, learning and inference. The event-based neural network processor is inspired by the spiking nature of the human brain and is implemented in an industry standard digital process. By mimicking brain processing BrainChip has pioneered a processing architecture, called Akida™, which is both scalable and flexible to address the requirements in edge devices. At the edge, sensor inputs are analyzed at the point of acquisition rather than through transmission via the cloud to a data center. Akida is designed to provide a complete ultra-low power and fast AI Edge Network for vision, audio, olfactory and smart transducer applications. The reduction in system latency provides faster response and a more power efficient system that can reduce the large carbon footprint of data centers.





