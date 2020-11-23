CEVA's Bluetooth Low Energy 5.2 Platform is First IP to Receive Bluetooth SIG Qualification

ROCKVILLE, MD., – November 23, 2020 – CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEVA), the leading licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies, today announced that its RivieraWaves Bluetooth® Low Energy (LE) 5.2 Platform has achieved Bluetooth SIG Qualification. As the first IP company to receive Bluetooth LE 5.2 qualification, CEVA enables its licensees to reduce their product development risk and so benefit with expedited time-to-market and end-product qualification process.

Ange Aznar, Vice President and General Manager of the Wireless IoT Business Unit at CEVA, stated: "We are proud to yet again be the first IP provider in the world to achieve qualification from the Bluetooth SIG for our RivieraWaves Bluetooth LE 5.2 platform. Version 5.2 of the standard introduces Isochronous Channels that address the growing demand for higher performance and lower power wireless earbuds and other audio peripherals including headsets, smart speakers and sound bars. We’re excited to work with our licensees to bring more CEVA-powered Bluetooth devices to the market.”

Isochronous Channels (ISO) over Bluetooth LE is the foundation for LE Audio. Thanks to ISO, which is supported in Bluetooth LE 5.2, several low latency and synchronized channels can be setup to stream audio over Bluetooth LE to several sinks, such as a pair of wireless earbuds. The audio experience is extended thanks to significantly reduced power consumption compared to Classic Audio, and improved audio quality thanks to new LC3 CODEC, complemented by the possibility to stream audio to an unlimited number of devices. The latter, called Audio Sharing, allows people in a public area to grab the audio stream from nearby TVs or monitors.

CEVA’s RivieraWaves Bluetooth IP platforms provide comprehensive solutions for both Bluetooth LE and Bluetooth dual mode connectivity. Each platform consists of a hardware baseband controller, plus a feature-rich software protocol stack. A flexible radio interface allows the platforms to be deployed with either RivieraWaves RF or various partners’ RF IP, enabling optimal selection of foundry and process node. All the latest features of Bluetooth are supported, including Isochronous Channels for LE Audio, Direction Finding (AoA/AoD), Randomized Advertising Channel Indexing, Periodic Advertising Sync Transfer, GATT Caching and other enhancements. With more than 2 billion devices shipped to date and dozens of licensees, the RivieraWaves Bluetooth IP is widely deployed in consumer and IoT devices with many of the world’s leading semiconductors companies and OEMs, including smartphones, tablets, wireless speakers, wireless headsets and earbuds, hearing aids and other wearables. For more information on RivieraWaves Bluetooth IP platforms, go to https://www.ceva-dsp.com/product/rivierawaves-bluetooth-platforms/

About CEVA, Inc.

