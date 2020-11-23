Audio Weaver + TalkTo reference design now available on Qualcomm QCS400 series of audio System-on-Chips (SoCs)

November 23, 2020 -- T2MIP, the global independent SW and semiconductor IP core provider, is pleased to announce the availability of the Audio Weaver® & TalkTo™ technology reference design based on the highly popular Qualcomm® QCS400 series of audio System-on-Chips (SoCs).

The AudioWeaver™ is an end-to-end, low-code / no-code, cross-platform software that provides a highly productive, mature and proven development environment to help accelerate the product development life cycle and helps reduce time to commercialization for innovative product features.

TalkTo™ is a suite of cutting edge, high performance microphone processing algorithms designed to deliver an exceptional far-field performance even in the most noisy and unpredictable environments.

DSP Concepts has developed a flexible, high performance reference design for AudioWeaver™ and TalkTo™ powered by the QCS400 Smart Audio SoCs. The QCS400 series of audio SoCs are designed specifically to help customers meet the growing demand for smarter speakers, smart home assistants, soundbars and audio-video receivers (AVRs).

Adoption of voice assistants in home audio products is only going to increase in the near future. Smart speakers and soundbars are a perfect home for the voice assistants. A standardized reference design such as the QCS400 design that can provide out-of-the-box implementation of voice assistant features, can significantly expedite the product development cycle and help reduce the cost and time to commercialization of audio product lines.

QCS400 is a product of Qualcomm® Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

Read the full article at https://developer.qualcomm.com/blog/dsp-concepts-guest-blog-building-voice-assistants-home-audio

About T2M

T2MIP is the global independent semiconductor technology provider, supplying complex IP, software, KGD and disruptive technologies enabling accelerated production of Wireless, Audio, IoT and consumer SoCs. For more information, please visit: https://t-2-m.com/audio-sw/audio-weaver-sw/audio-weaver-algorithm-development-sw





