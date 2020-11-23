Dual Port SRAM compiler - Memory optimized for high density and low power - Dual Voltage - compiler range up to 64 k
Audio Weaver + TalkTo reference design now available on Qualcomm QCS400 series of audio System-on-Chips (SoCs)
November 23, 2020 -- T2MIP, the global independent SW and semiconductor IP core provider, is pleased to announce the availability of the Audio Weaver® & TalkTo™ technology reference design based on the highly popular Qualcomm® QCS400 series of audio System-on-Chips (SoCs).
The AudioWeaver™ is an end-to-end, low-code / no-code, cross-platform software that provides a highly productive, mature and proven development environment to help accelerate the product development life cycle and helps reduce time to commercialization for innovative product features.
TalkTo™ is a suite of cutting edge, high performance microphone processing algorithms designed to deliver an exceptional far-field performance even in the most noisy and unpredictable environments.
DSP Concepts has developed a flexible, high performance reference design for AudioWeaver™ and TalkTo™ powered by the QCS400 Smart Audio SoCs. The QCS400 series of audio SoCs are designed specifically to help customers meet the growing demand for smarter speakers, smart home assistants, soundbars and audio-video receivers (AVRs).
Adoption of voice assistants in home audio products is only going to increase in the near future. Smart speakers and soundbars are a perfect home for the voice assistants. A standardized reference design such as the QCS400 design that can provide out-of-the-box implementation of voice assistant features, can significantly expedite the product development cycle and help reduce the cost and time to commercialization of audio product lines.
QCS400 is a product of Qualcomm® Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.
Read the full article at https://developer.qualcomm.com/blog/dsp-concepts-guest-blog-building-voice-assistants-home-audio
About T2M
T2MIP is the global independent semiconductor technology provider, supplying complex IP, software, KGD and disruptive technologies enabling accelerated production of Wireless, Audio, IoT and consumer SoCs. For more information, please visit: https://t-2-m.com/audio-sw/audio-weaver-sw/audio-weaver-algorithm-development-sw
|
Search Silicon IP
T2M Hot IP
Related News
- 28FDSOI "SoC White Box" SERDES & Controller IPs' are available for immediate licensing
- TSMC 12FFC silicon proven SERDES Phy IPs' for HDMI 2.1, PCIe Gen5, DDR4, USB 4 & MIPI Interfaces available immediately for your next SoC
- Bluetooth Dual Mode v5.2 Protocol Stack SW, Profiles & LC3 codec licensed to leading Tier 1 Company for ultra-low power TWS Hearable Audio SoC
- Novatek Adopts CEVA Audio/Voice DSP and Software for Smart TV SoCs
- Fudan Microelectronics Group Selects Synopsys' DesignWare Bluetooth IP for Smart IoT System-on-Chips
Breaking News
- Gyrfalcon Launches AI-X: Full-Stack Solution for Edge-AI Development
- Intel to Keep Its Number One Semiconductor Supplier Ranking in 2020
- China TSMC Rival HSMC Runs Out of Cash, Ex-CEO Says
- CEVA's Bluetooth Low Energy 5.2 Platform is First IP to Receive Bluetooth SIG Qualification
- Audio Weaver + TalkTo reference design now available on Qualcomm QCS400 series of audio System-on-Chips (SoCs)
Most Popular
- Intel to Keep Its Number One Semiconductor Supplier Ranking in 2020
- China TSMC Rival HSMC Runs Out of Cash, Ex-CEO Says
- BrainChip Demonstrates How Its Akida Technology Is Delivering the Next-Generation of AI at the Edge at First-Ever AI Field Day
- GUC Die-to-Die (D2D) Total Solution Opening the New Era of Flagship SoC
- Mentor joins Nano 2022 R&D program to foster innovation in semiconductor design and verification
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page