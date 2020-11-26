Faraday Supplies 28eHV Memory Compilers for Mobile OLED Display Driver IC

Hsinchu, Taiwan -- Nov 26, 2020 -- Faraday Technology Corporation (TWSE: 3035), a leading ASIC design service and IP provider, today announced its memory compilers based on UMC’s 28nm embedded High Voltage (eHV) process technology have been subsequently used by major mobile OLED driver IC customers in multiple project tapeouts. This IP solution brings power, performance and area advantages to display driver chips, as well as accelerates the design integration and helps drive profitability.

Faraday’s 28eHV fundamental IP set engages customers with its dynamic power saving feature and flexible customization capability. Its 28eHV standard cell libraries feature MBFF (multi-bit flip-flop), enabling less dynamic power consumption in clock paths for mobile device applications. To adapt to varying die aspect ratios of OLED driver chips, the 28eHV single-port SRAM memory compilers provide numerous architecture combinations, and further accelerate the creating of the required documents, models, and circuit designs to meet customers’ needs.

“Since high-end smartphone OLED displays need mass memory buffers to enable color accuracy, memory compilers play the key role in OLED driver IC,” said Flash Lin, chief operating officer of Faraday. “We are glad to deliver the 28eHV memory complier solution. By leveraging UMC’s unique 28eHV technology, customers can use the same design rule as the standard 28nm logic process to accelerate high-resolution OLED display developments and achieve faster time-to-market.”

About Faraday Technology Corporation

