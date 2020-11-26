intoPIX demos newest compression technologies shaping the future of lossless quality wired/wireless transmission: 4K/8K JPEG XS, TICO-RAW and FlinQ - lowest latency & power, highest quality
Mont Saint-Guibert, November 26, 2020 - intoPIX, the leading provider of innovative image processing and video compression technologies, introduces for the first time TICO-XS, TICO-RAW and FlinQ IP-cores for FPGA/ASIC and software SDKs for CPU/GPU at KES 2020 in South Korea.
At the KES show, intoPIX will demonstrate the new JPEG XS standard and image sensor compression (also an upcoming JPEG XS standard) combined with a wireless video application. With the advent of 5G and WIFI-6, large amounts of data can be transmitted over wireless networks. Fueled by the social distancing reality of the (post)-Covid-19 era, the demand for high-quality, high-definition, low-latency video in the home, mobile personal entertainment markets (TV, mobile, AR/VR, STB) and remote video transmission-related fields is increasing significantly. In addition, in the field of drones, autonomous driving, remote control and security, the same requirements are emerging for accurate analysis and calculations.
IntoPIX's compression codecs provide important advantages over other codecs such as H.264 and HEVC:
- Manage more pixels, extending to 4K, 8K and beyond , while retaining lossless quality and imperceptible latency;
- Significantly reduce complexity, internal transport links and memory use, resulting in an important reduction of power consumption in any electronic device.
intoPIX TICO-XS, TICO-RAW and FlinQ compression technologies have already been deployed across a variety of industries : industrial vision, broadcast or professional AV to name just a few. In the future, these technologies can play an indispensable role in the development of technology for all video-related devices, solving numerous problems facing consumer electronics manufacturers today.
For more information or interested in our demos, our experts will gladly welcome you at our intoPIX booth from December 9 to 12 : K015 at Hall C, Coex Convention Center - Seoul.
About intoPIX
intoPIX is a leading technology provider ofinnovative compression, image processing and security solutions.We deliveruniqueFPGA/ASICIP cores and efficient software solution (on CPU & GPU) tomanage more pixels, preserve quality with no latency,save cost & power andsimplify connectivity. We are passionate about offeringpeople a higher quality image experience. Our solutions enable the Broadcast industry to build new bandwidth-efficient live production workflows, reducing operating costs in HD, 4K or even 8K, replacing uncompressed video, enabling remote production and preserving always the lowest latency and the highest quality. More information on our company, customers, technology and products can be found on www.intopix.com
|
Search Silicon IP
intoPIX Hot IP
Related News
- intoPIX releases a new range of 8K TICO-XS IP-cores supporting the JPEG XS standard
- intoPIX TICO-RAW technology to simplify and improve image signal processing of next-gen 4K & 8K cameras at NAB Show 2019
- intoPIX to unveil newest JPEG-XS compression tech at NAB Show 2018 in Las Vegas - A World First
- Fraunhofer IIS presents 8k video over IP transmission with JPEG XS at the virtual IBC 2020
- Appear TV introduces Zero-latency intoPIX JPEG XS technology in the X Platform
Breaking News
- intoPIX demos newest compression technologies shaping the future of lossless quality wired/wireless transmission: 4K/8K JPEG XS, TICO-RAW and FlinQ - lowest latency & power, highest quality
- IAR Systems delivers extended optimization and trace capabilities for RISC-V development
- Faraday Supplies 28eHV Memory Compilers for Mobile OLED Display Driver IC
- Innatera raises EUR 5M to bring neuromorphic intelligence to the sensor-edge
- Gyrfalcon Launches AI-X: Full-Stack Solution for Edge-AI Development
Most Popular
- Intel to Keep Its Number One Semiconductor Supplier Ranking in 2020
- De-RISC first anniversary, a H2020 project which will create the first RISC-V, fully European platform for space
- Mentor joins Nano 2022 R&D program to foster innovation in semiconductor design and verification
- China TSMC Rival HSMC Runs Out of Cash, Ex-CEO Says
- SiMa.ai Adopts Arm Technology to Deliver a Purpose-built Heterogeneous Machine Learning Compute Platform for the Embedded Edge
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page