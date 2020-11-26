intoPIX demos newest compression technologies shaping the future of lossless quality wired/wireless transmission: 4K/8K JPEG XS, TICO-RAW and FlinQ - lowest latency & power, highest quality

Mont Saint-Guibert, November 26, 2020 - intoPIX, the leading provider of innovative image processing and video compression technologies, introduces for the first time TICO-XS, TICO-RAW and FlinQ IP-cores for FPGA/ASIC and software SDKs for CPU/GPU at KES 2020 in South Korea.

At the KES show, intoPIX will demonstrate the new JPEG XS standard and image sensor compression (also an upcoming JPEG XS standard) combined with a wireless video application. With the advent of 5G and WIFI-6, large amounts of data can be transmitted over wireless networks. Fueled by the social distancing reality of the (post)-Covid-19 era, the demand for high-quality, high-definition, low-latency video in the home, mobile personal entertainment markets (TV, mobile, AR/VR, STB) and remote video transmission-related fields is increasing significantly. In addition, in the field of drones, autonomous driving, remote control and security, the same requirements are emerging for accurate analysis and calculations.

IntoPIX's compression codecs provide important advantages over other codecs such as H.264 and HEVC:

Manage more pixels, extending to 4K, 8K and beyond , while retaining lossless quality and imperceptible latency;

Significantly reduce complexity, internal transport links and memory use, resulting in an important reduction of power consumption in any electronic device.

intoPIX TICO-XS, TICO-RAW and FlinQ compression technologies have already been deployed across a variety of industries : industrial vision, broadcast or professional AV to name just a few. In the future, these technologies can play an indispensable role in the development of technology for all video-related devices, solving numerous problems facing consumer electronics manufacturers today.

For more information or interested in our demos, our experts will gladly welcome you at our intoPIX booth from December 9 to 12 : K015 at Hall C, Coex Convention Center - Seoul.

About intoPIX

intoPIX is a leading technology provider ofinnovative compression, image processing and security solutions.We deliveruniqueFPGA/ASICIP cores and efficient software solution (on CPU & GPU) tomanage more pixels, preserve quality with no latency,save cost & power andsimplify connectivity. We are passionate about offeringpeople a higher quality image experience. Our solutions enable the Broadcast industry to build new bandwidth-efficient live production workflows, reducing operating costs in HD, 4K or even 8K, replacing uncompressed video, enabling remote production and preserving always the lowest latency and the highest quality. More information on our company, customers, technology and products can be found on www.intopix.com





