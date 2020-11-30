BrainChip Appoints Geoffrey Carrick as Non-Executive Director

Mr. Carrick Brings Extensive Capital Markets Experience to the Company; Mr. Steve Liebeskind to Retire from the Board

Aliso Viejo, California – November 23, 2020 – BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN), a leading provider of ultra-low power high performance AI technology, today announced that Geoffrey Carrick has joined the Company as a Non-Executive Director (NED). Mr. Carrick has extensive capital markets experience and provides governance and regulatory insights in Australia.

Mr. Carrick held the positions of Head of Corporate Finance at Shaw and Partners Limited from March 2016 through July 2019, and Head of Equity Capital Markets at Commonwealth Bank from 2012 to 2015. From 1999 through 2011 Mr. Carrick was Division Director of Equity Capital Markets at Macquarie Capital. He currently serves as a Director of VCF Capital Partners Pty Limited and a Non-Executive Director of Global Study Partners Holdings Pty Limited. Mr. Carrick is a graduate of the University of Sydney B.Ec, LLB.

Mr. Steve Liebeskind will retire from the BrainChip board of directors at the end of the 2020 financial year. Mr. Liebeskind has been on the board of directors of the Company since May 2018 and served as the Chair of the Audit & Governance Committee and earlier this year also became Chair of the Remuneration Committee. He will provide transition services as necessary to ensure an orderly transfer of board and committee responsibilities.

BrainChip Chair Emmanuel Hernandez commented, “We are pleased to have Geoff join our board of directors. His experience in Australia’s capital markets, mergers and acquisitions and in particular, investor relations, will be a great asset to the Company.” Mr. Hernandez continued, “We would also like to express appreciation for the hard work and dedication that Steve has demonstrated and his commitment to the success of BrainChip.”

Mr. Carrick noted, “I have been associated with BrainChip for quite some time and am excited to join the board of directors and work with the board and management as the Company brings the Akida™ technology to the AI Edge market.”

About Brainchip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN)

BrainChip is a global technology company that is producing a groundbreaking neuromorphic processor that brings artificial intelligence to the edge in a way that is beyond the capabilities of other products. The chip is high performance, small, ultra-low power and enables a wide array of edge capabilities that include on-chip training, learning and inference. The event-based neural network processor is inspired by the spiking nature of the human brain and is implemented in an industry standard digital process. By mimicking brain processing BrainChip has pioneered a processing architecture, called Akida™, which is both scalable and flexible to address the requirements in edge devices. At the edge, sensor inputs are analyzed at the point of acquisition rather than through transmission via the cloud to a data center. Akida is designed to provide a complete ultra-low power and fast AI Edge Network for vision, audio, olfactory and smart transducer applications. The reduction in system latency provides faster response and a more power efficient system that can reduce the large carbon footprint of data centers.

Additional information is available at https://www.brainchipinc.com





