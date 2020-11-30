Arteris IP Completes Acquisition of Magillem Design Services Assets, Creating World's Premier System-on-Chip Integration Company

SoC technology leader provides NoC interconnect and SoC IP deployment technologies to speed chip development for the AI/ML era.

CAMPBELL, Calif. – November 30, 2020 – Arteris IP, the world’s leading supplier of innovative, silicon-proven network-on-chip (NoC) interconnect intellectual property, today announced the completion of the transaction to acquire the assets of Magillem Design Services (“Magillem”) which was announced in October 2020 (see, “Arteris® IP to Acquire Assets of Magillem Design Services, Creating World's Premier System-on-Chip Assembly Company”). Magillem is now the IP Deployment Division within Arteris IP.

This combination of global technology leaders creates the semiconductor industry’s leader in system-on-chip (SoC) integration, with Arteris IP’s on-chip interconnect IP combined with Magillem’s IP deployment technology.

Customers of the combined company will experience the following benefits:

For all current and future Magillem users, IP deployment technologies developed by Magillem will continue to be available as standalone products, independent of Arteris IP NoC interconnect. The company intends to increase investment in and enhance these technologies. For Arteris IP licensees, the IP deployment technologies will be integrated with Arteris IP NoC interconnect IP, creating an SoC integration platform that will offer licensees a rapid, predictable, and lower cost means for developing SoCs.

“As the machine learning revolution progresses, chip design complexity is exploding, requiring the integration of hundreds of IP blocks,” said Mike Demler, Senior Analyst at The Linley Group. “By providing technology that eases chip development, Arteris IP is uniquely positioned to help the semiconductor industry address these issues, enabling designers to better focus their efforts on SoC innovation.”

“Arteris is committed to simplifying the SoC integration design flow with our state-of-the-art on-chip interconnect IP and IP deployment software,” said K. Charles Janac, President and CEO of Arteris IP. “As we integrate our technologies, the combination of Magillem IP deployment products and Arteris IP NoC interconnect technologies will simplify the integration of IP blocks into innovative, high-performing, and lower cost system-on-chip semiconductors.”

“We are excited to create a major IP company that is of sufficient size and comes with the necessary R&D expertise to meet the needs of our demanding semiconductor and system house customers,” said Isabelle Geday, Vice President & General Manager, Arteris IP Deployment Division. “Our combined company will not only have one of the larger IP and software development teams in the semiconductor industry, but also combine Magillem’s engineering expertise with a larger marketing, sales and support organization to expand the growth of our standalone and combined products globally.”

Arteris IP has hired substantially all the Magillem employees into its Arteris IP SAS French subsidiary. With this combination, Arteris IP will have nearly the same headcount in Europe as it has in the United States. Terms of the deal are not being publicly disclosed.

