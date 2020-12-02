PCIe Gen5 & PCIe Gen4 Phy IP available in TSMC 12FFC
December 2020: T2M-IP, the global independent Semiconductor IP Cores, SW & Technology provider, is pleased to announce the immediate availability of PCIe Gen5 Phy IP Core and PCIe Gen4 Phy IP Core on TSMC 12FFC 12nm FinFET process with matching digital Controller IP Cores, which are designed to support all required features of the PCIe 5.0 32GT/s(Gen5), PCIe 4.0 16GT/s(Gen4), 3.1 8GT/s(Gen3), 2.1 5GT/s(Gen2) and 1.1 2.5GT/s(Gen1), compliant with latest PIPE specifications.
Both PCIe Gen5 and PCIe Gen4 Phy IP Cores were designed and tested to exceed PCI-SIG's compliance spec in jitter tolerance & insertion loss. Both these PCIe Gen5 and PCIe Gen4 Phy IP Cores achieve lower power consumption due to additional PLL control, reference clock control, and embedded power gating control. These low power mode settings are fully configurable enabling the performance of the IP to be tuned across application scenarios to achieve application specific power consumption considerations.
|Related
| PCIe 5.0 PHY IP with 32GT/s optimized for low power consumption (Silicon Proven in TSMC 12FFC)
PCI Express Gen5, Gen 4 Phy IP details
- Compliant with PCIe 5.0 / PCIe 4.0 Base Specification, PIPE 5.1, PIPE 4.4
- Data rates: 32GT/s (G5), 16.0 GT/s, 8.0 GT/s, 5.0 GT/s, 2.5 GT/s
- Support physical lane width: x4
- Parallel interface: 32/16 bit(Gen5/4), 10/20-bit(Gen3/2/1)
- TSMC 12nm FFC (ULVT/SVT): 0.8V and 1.2V
High-performance digital PCIe Gen5 & PCIe Gen4 digital controller IP Cores are also available independently or pre-integrated with the PHYs as a fully validated and integrated solution. The PCIe Phys can also be licensed separately and integrated with third-party controller solutions. The entire solution is Silicon and Production Proven in various end application SoCs .
T2M-IP has a comprehensive portfolio of Silicon Proven Semiconductor Interface IP Cores including USB 4.0/ HDMI 2.1/ DDR 4/ LPDDR4/ MIPI D/M/C PHY/ PCIe Gen (5-1) in Fabs such as TSMC, UMC, SMIC, GF in process from 12nm to 180nm
Availability: These PCIe Phy IP Cores are available for immediate licensing stand alone or with the matching Controllers. For more information on licensing options and pricing please drop a request to contact.
About: T2M-IP is the global independent semiconductor technology provider, supplying complex Semiconductor IP Cores, software, KGD and disruptive technologies enabling accelerated development of your storage, servers, networking, communications, TV, STB, Satellite and add-on PC cards SOCs.
For more information, please visit:
https://t-2-m.com/semiconductor-ip-core/interface-ip/pcie-ip/pcie-5-0-phy-silicon-proven-ip-core
|
Search Silicon IP
T2M Hot IP
Related News
- TSMC 12FFC silicon proven SERDES Phy IPs' for HDMI 2.1, PCIe Gen5, DDR4, USB 4 & MIPI Interfaces available immediately for your next SoC
- Analog Bits Showcases PCIe Gen2 / Gen3 / Gen4 Reference Clock PHY Design Kits Available on TSMC 7nm / 12nm / 16nm / 22nm process technology
- HDMI 2.1 Rx PHY (TSMC 12FFC) & Controller Semiconductor IP licensed to a Tier1 Chinese Semiconductor company for integration into a TV SOC by T2MIP
- Alphawave IP Announces Immediate Availability of Advanced PCIe Gen1-5 PHY on TSMC's 7nm process
- PLDA and MegaChips announce a cooperation to design PCIe controllers and PCIe PHY IP on TSMC's 16nm Process Technology
Breaking News
- Synopsys Posts Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020
- Andes RISC-V Vector Processor NX27V Is Upgraded to RVV 1.0
- Rockley Photonics Collaborates with Cadence to Create a High-Performance System for Hyperscale Data Centers
- Embeetle and GigaDevice collaborate to bring a new powerful and simple IDE to ARM and RISC-V based MCUs
- Imec Demonstrates Capacitor-less IGZO-Based DRAM Cell With >400s Retention Time
Most Popular
- Xilinx Acquires Assets of Falcon Computing Solutions to Advance Software Programmability and Expand Developer Community
- Nordic Semiconductor expands into Wi-Fi by acquiring the entire Wi-Fi development team, core Wi-Fi expertise, and Wi-Fi IP tech assets of Imagination Technologies Group
- Broadcom Debuts Industry's First 5nm ASIC for Data Center and Cloud Infrastructure
- De-RISC first anniversary, a H2020 project which will create the first RISC-V, fully European platform for space
- Intel to Keep Its Number One Semiconductor Supplier Ranking in 2020
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page