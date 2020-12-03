Embeetle and GigaDevice collaborate to bring a new powerful and simple IDE to ARM and RISC-V based MCUs

Leuven, Belgium—November 26, 2020 —Embeetle, the supplier of a refreshing microcontroller IDE, and GigaDevice Semiconductor Inc., the popular Flash memory and MCU provider, announce that they have formed a partnership in order to deliver a powerful IDE for GigaDevice’s ARM and RISC-V based microcontrollers (MCUs).

Embeetle is a young Belgian startup company. It’s the brainchild of three engineers with a unique vision on IDEs for embedded software. Instead of reusing an existing general purpose IDE – such as Eclipse, Visual Studio or Netbeans – they designed an IDE from scratch for embedded software development. Embeetle IDE feels very different – but it’s surprisingly intuitive to use. “When it comes to the user interface, we take a ‘less-is-more’ approach,” says Johan Cockx, CEO of Embeetle. “Instead of adding as many features as possible, Embeetle provides only what you need for embedded programming, and makes those features intuitive.”

GigaDevice is a leading fabless company engaged in advanced memory technology and IC solutions. The company was founded in Silicon Valley in 2005 and currently produces a wide range of SPI NOR Flash, SPI NAND Flash, MCUs and Sensors for use in embedded, consumer, and mobile communications applications with more than 1 billion units shipped every year. In 2019, GigaDevice launched the world’s first RISC-V-based general-purpose 32-bit MCU products.

Embeetle supports both ARM and RISC-V based GigaDevice MCUs. The ARM and RISC-V technology and ecosystem are evolving rapidly, increasing the need for professional development tools. The collaboration between Embeetle and GigaDevice brings Embeetle’s unique IDE to users of GigaDevice’s ARM and RISC-V-based MCUs, balancing processing power with reduced power consumption and a rich peripheral set. The collaboration will enable tens of thousands of companies to create powerful, easy-to-use, complete solutions based on ARM and RISC-V.

“We are very excited about this collaboration with GigaDevice as it will bring support for their award-winning ARM and RISC-V 32-bit processor core to our microcontroller IDE,” says Kristof Mulier, Application engineer at Embeetle. “The combination of GigaDevice’s processor core and Embeetle IDE adds a complete and easy-to-use solution to the ARM and RISC-V community.”

“We’re pleased to announce the collaboration with Embeetle and have their IDE supported on both GD32 Arm and RISC-V MCU series,” says Eric Jin, Product Marketing Director, GigaDevice. “In GigaDevice, we believe in offering embedded developers options to select a development platform best suited for their needs. The simplicity of Embeetle IDE, combined with the board portfolio of GD32 family and eco-system, will optimize application development for developers with time-to-market in mind.”

Embeetle IDE supports already a set of GigaDevice GD32 MCUs. Learn more at:

https://embeetle.com/#supported-hardware/giga





