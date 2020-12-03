Synopsys Posts Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Dec. 2, 2020-- Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) today reported results for its fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2020. Revenue for the fourth quarter was $1.025 billion, compared to $851.1 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2019. Revenue for fiscal year 2020 was $3.685 billion, an increase of 9.6 percent from $3.361 billion in fiscal year 2019.

"Synopsys is entering fiscal 2021 with considerable financial, technology and customer momentum as we substantially exceeded our original plan, with excellent growth in revenue, non-GAAP operating margin and earnings, and operating cash flow. Given the unprecedented macro challenges in 2020, it is with particular gratitude that we thank our customers, partners, and the entire Synopsys team for this outcome," said Aart de Geus, chairman and co-CEO of Synopsys. "Looking forward, market demand is strong, fueled by complex technologies and a multitude of high-profile verticals. Our innovation engine continues to deliver highly advanced capabilities throughout the portfolio. In fiscal 2021, we aim to surpass $4 billion in revenue, with continued non-GAAP operating margin expansion, low-to-mid teens non-GAAP earnings per share growth, and more than $1 billion in operating cash flow."

GAAP Results

On a generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) basis, net income for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2020 was $197.5 million, or $1.26 per share, compared to $160.7 million, or $1.04 per share, for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2019. GAAP net income for fiscal year 2020 was $664.3 million, or $4.27 per share, compared to $532.4 million, or $3.45 per share, for fiscal year 2019.

Non-GAAP Results

On a non-GAAP basis, net income for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2020 was $247.7 million, or $1.58 per share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $177.1 million, or $1.15 per share, for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2019. Non-GAAP net income for fiscal year 2020 was $864.6 million, or $5.55 per share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $702.5 million, or $4.56 per share, for fiscal year 2019.

For a reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP results, see "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation" and the accompanying tables below.

Business Segments

Synopsys reports revenue and operating income in two segments: (1) Semiconductor & System Design, which includes EDA tools, IP products, system integration solutions and associated services, and (2) Software Integrity, which includes security and quality solutions for software development across many industries. Further information regarding these segments is provided at the end of this press release.

Financial Targets

Synopsys also provided its consolidated financial targets for the first quarter and full fiscal year 2021. These financial targets assume that there are no changes to the current U.S. government "Entity List" restrictions for the full fiscal year. These targets constitute forward-looking statements and are based on current expectations. For a discussion of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these targets, see "Forward-Looking Statements" below.

