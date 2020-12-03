IAR Systems and GigaDevice extend partnership with powerful Arm solutions

The complete development toolchain IAR Embedded Workbench delivers support for the entire lineup of GigaDevice’s GD32 series of Arm Cortex-M MCUs

Uppsala, Sweden—December 3, 2020—IAR Systems®, the future-proof supplier of software tools and services for embedded development, and GigaDevice, an industry-leading semiconductor supplier, announced their powerful solutions for GD32 Arm-based microcontrollers (MCUs). In June 2020, IAR Systems and GigaDevice announced their partnership for RISC-V. This partnership is now extended into delivering development tools for Arm® Cortex®-M3, Cortex-M4, Cortex-M23 and Cortex-M33 MCUs, enabling high-quality embedded applications for a wide range of industries.

GigaDevice’s GD32™ family of high-performance, low-power, and cost-effective universal microcontrollers are powered by the Arm Cortex-M3, Cortex-M4, Cortex-M23 and Cortex-M33 cores. The GD32 MCU product family incorporates GigaDevice’s advanced patented gFlash memory technology, providing extended functionality and design flexibility. The complete development toolchain IAR Embedded Workbench® for Arm provides developers with everything they need in one easy-to-use integrated development environment. The toolchain offers extensive debugging and analysis possibilities such as complex code and data breakpoints, runtime stack analysis, call stack visualization, code coverage analysis and integrated monitoring of power consumption. To ensure code quality, the static code analysis tool C-STAT and the runtime analysis tool C-RUN are integrated. In addition, IAR Systems provides excellent worldwide technical support and training.

“We see a huge interest for GigaDevice’s GD32 MCUs thanks to our stable and consistent offering, and the fact that our customers are now able to use IAR Embedded Workbench for Arm is a major step forward in maximizing the performance of the MCUs,” said Eric Jin, Product Marketing Director, GigaDevice. “Thanks to the partnership with IAR Systems, we ensure our customer access to not only high-performance, cost-effective microcontrollers, but also tools that make our microcontrollers perform at their best.”

“We are happy to extend our renowned development tools for Arm with support for GigaDevice’s GD32 Arm Cortex-M MCUs,” said Anders Holmberg, General Manager Embedded Development Tools, IAR Systems. “GigaDevice is becoming an increasingly more important player in the embedded industry and we are working close together to ensure powerful and flexible solutions on a broad scale covering both RISC-V and Arm-based applications.”

Support for GigaDevice GD32 Arm MCUs is available in latest version of IAR Embedded Workbench for Arm, version 8.50.9. More information is available at www.iar.com/gigadevice.

About IAR Systems

IAR Systems supplies future-proof software tools and services for embedded development, enabling companies worldwide to create the products of today and the innovations of tomorrow. Since 1983, IAR Systems’ solutions have ensured quality, reliability and efficiency in the development of over one million embedded applications. The company is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden and has sales and support offices all over the world. Since 2018, Secure Thingz, the global domain expert in device security, embedded systems, and lifecycle management, is part of IAR Systems Group AB. IAR Systems Group AB is listed on NASDAQ OMX Stockholm, Mid Cap. Learn more at www.iar.com.

About GigaDevice

GigaDevice Semiconductor (stock number 603986), founded in Silicon Valley in 2005, is a global fabless semiconductor company engaged in advanced memory technology and IC solutions. GigaDevice provides a wide range of high-performance Flash Memory products. It is one of the companies that pioneered SPI NOR Flash Memory and have powered up more than 10 billion electronic devices in the world since 2010. The company is committed to the design and development of various high-speed and low-power memory and microcontroller products. For more information, please visit www.GigaDevice.com.





