Esperanto Technologies to Reveal Chip with 1000+ Cores at RISC-V Summit

Art Swift, CEO of Esperanto Technologies, will present chip that accelerates Machine Learning based on RISC-V ISA

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Dec. 1, 2020 – Esperanto Technologies™, developer of high-performance, energy-efficient computing solutions based on RISC-V for Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML) and Deep Learning (DL) applications, will participate in the RISC-V Summit, December 8-10, 2020. Art Swift, CEO of Esperanto, will deliver the presentation: Esperanto Accelerates Machine Learning with 1000+ Low-Power RISC-V Cores on a Single Chip on Tuesday, December 8.

Presentation: Esperanto Accelerates Machine Learning With 1000+ Low-Power RISC-V Cores on a Single Chip

Esperanto Technologies has developed a ground-breaking accelerator chip for large-scale machine learning applications employing over 1000 RISC-V cores.

In this talk, Esperanto provides an overview of the company’s new ET-SoC-1 chip, which features two kinds of general-purpose 64-bit RISC-V cores. The ET-Maxion, previewed at the RISC-V Summit in 2018, is a superscalar out-of-order core delivering high performance for modern operating systems and applications. The complementary ET-Minion core designed by Esperanto is a leaner, energy efficient, in-order multithreaded core with a vector/tensor accelerator unit at the heart of the massively parallel compute array.

The chip’s performance and efficiency is derived from a combination of factors, including the simplicity of the RISC-V instruction set, wide vector/tensor units on every ET-Minion core, a uniquely optimized memory hierarchy, state of the art process technology, and custom pipeline architecture and low-voltage circuits which enables more energy-efficient operation. The result is that Esperanto will deliver better performance per watt than legacy CPU and GPU solutions, as well as competing fixed-function designs without compromising generally purpose flexibility.

