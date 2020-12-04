intoPIX delivers its new full stack of TICO-RAW solutions improving RAW image workflows and camera designs

The new TICO-RAW IP-cores and software libraries reduce RAW bandwidth and storage requirements to 1/10th with extremely low complexity

Mont-Saint-Guibert, December 4, 2020 – intoPIX, leading provider of innovative image processing solutions, announces today a full stack of TICO-RAW products, immediately available for implementers.

The release covers all the RAW format requirements: most popular CFA Bayer patterns (RGGB, ...), bit depths ranging from 8 to 16 bits, resolutions from 2Mpixels up to 160Mpixels, even at high frame rates.

TICO-RAW is the new RAW: It preserves the most beautiful pixels and most perfect colors with the world's best efficiency. From the most brilliant brights to the deepest darks… With 10 times less bandwidth required and 10 times less storage needed compared with those of regular RAW, TICO-RAW offers all this with incredible speed and low complexity.

TICO-RAW stack includes small footprint IP-cores

Available for ASIC design and FPGA (on Intel and Xilinx FPGA platforms), the TICO-RAW IP-cores deliver full flexibility to users. Features include: adjustable compression rates from 2:1 to 16:1; and selectable constant bitrate (CBR) or capped variable bitrate (VBR). So, whether you need lossless quality for video applications, or mathematically lossless for machine vision or analytics, TICO-RAW has you covered.

No heavy-duty, power-consuming and expensive processing: TICO-RAW is designed with extremely low complexity in mind. RAW encoder and decoder cores are symmetrical, use minimal logic, minimal internal memory, and no external DDR.

They can be embedded in any type of camera system and any pixel rate, solving internal and external bandwidth limitations or storage challenges.

TICO-RAW stack includes Fast Software libraries

The intoPIX FastTICO-RAW software development kits are available for x86-64 Intel & AMD CPUs (v2.0) and Nvidia GPUs (v1.2.5).

These SDKs offer superior performance and include high-speed (de)coding, high frame rate support and low latency.

All TICO-RAW decoders come with an internal downscaler, for proxy viewing, editing or fast analysis.

Future releases are planned for the first semester of 2021 and will further boost performances and capabilities.

All solutions are shipping now with evaluations also available upon request. More info about the new RAW on our website.

About intoPIX

intoPIX creates and licenses innovative image processing and compression solutions. We deliver unique IP-cores and efficient software solutions to manage more pixels, preserve quality with no latency, save cost & power and simplify storage and connectivity. We are passionate about offering people a higher quality image experience. Our solutions open the way to new imaging workflows and new devices, reducing costs in HD, 4K or even 8K, replacing uncompressed video, and always preserving the lowest latency with the highest quality.

More information on www.intopix.com





