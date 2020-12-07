Announcement of SMIC
On 4 December 2020, the Company noticed that the Company was added to the list of Chinese military companies by the United States Department of Defense. After the Company was included in the list of Chinese military companies, United States persons will be restricted in their dealings in the Company’s traded securities, or any securities that are derivative underlying such securities: all United States persons will not be allowed to purchase the Company’s securities for 60 days commencing on 4 December 2020, Beijing time. After 365 days therefrom, all United States persons will not be allowed to deal in the Company’s securities. For the specific regulatory restrictions, please refer to the Executive Order issued by the President of the United States of America dated 12 November 2020.
There is no major impact on the Company’s operation after being added to the Chinese military companies list. The Company reiterates that it is an international enterprise operating independently with stakeholders such as investors and customers all over the world. The Company has been fully compliant with all rules and laws, operating in compliance with the relevant laws and regulations of jurisdictions where it performs its businesses. The Company’s services and product are all for civilian and commercial end-uses and are not involved in any military application. The Company strongly opposes the decision of United States Department of Defense, which reflects a fundamental misunderstanding by the United States Department of Defense regarding the end-uses of the Company’s business and technology. The Company will continue to carry out proactive communication with the relevant United States government departments.
By order of the Board
|
Search Silicon IP
SMIC Hot IP
Related News
- SMIC entered into a US$285 million loan agreement with four Chinese banks
- Innosilicon Achieves World-First Tapeout Success on SMIC N+1 Process
- China's Semiconductor Industry to Brace for Impact as SMIC Assesses Export Restrictions Placed by U.S., Says TrendForce
- 全球首发中芯国际N+1工艺芯片 芯动科技再立新功
- Washington clamps down on SMIC
Breaking News
- Porting PikeOS to NOEL-V and LEON: SYSGO and Cobham Gaisler Extend Cooperation around RISC-V
- Dolphin Design unveil a new and improved version of its Power Controller IP - MAESTRO - to speed-up energy-efficient SoC design
- OpenFive Licenses Flex Logix's eFPGA to Develop a Low Power Communications SoC Requiring a Large eFPGA
- Total Revenue of Top 10 Foundries Expected to Increase by 18% YoY in 4Q20 While UMC Overtakes GlobalFoundries for Third Place, Says TrendForce
- China's Semiconductor Progress to Be Impacted Once Again as SMIC Becomes Sanctioned by U.S. Department of Defense, Says TrendForce
Most Popular
- Xilinx Acquires Assets of Falcon Computing Solutions to Advance Software Programmability and Expand Developer Community
- BrainChip Confirms Completion of the Akida Production Design
- Synopsys and Samsung Foundry Collaborate to Deliver Fastest Design Closure and Signoff for Process Nodes Down to 3nm
- Nordic Semiconductor expands into Wi-Fi by acquiring the entire Wi-Fi development team, core Wi-Fi expertise, and Wi-Fi IP tech assets of Imagination Technologies Group
- Intel to Keep Its Number One Semiconductor Supplier Ranking in 2020
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page