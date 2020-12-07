Porting PikeOS to NOEL-V and LEON: SYSGO and Cobham Gaisler Extend Cooperation around RISC-V

GOTHENBURG, Sweden -- December 7, 2020 -- RISC-V international members SYSGO and Cobham Gaisler, the design center of Cobham Advanced Electronic Solutions (CAES), have announced their collaboration to deliver SYSGO's hypervisor-based real-time operating system, PikeOS, ported onto Cobham Gaisler's IP cores NOEL-V and LEON.

The porting of PikeOS will provide Cobham Gaisler's customers with a robust and proven real-time operating system for certifiable applications in avionics, railway, automotive, (industrial) internet of things, and medical. SYSGO is working with Cobham Gaisler's debug monitor GRMON, so embedded developers can build and debug target applications on the real hardware. It supports LEON2, LEON3, LEON4, LEON5 and NOEL-V processors; LEON is based on the SPARC-v8 architecture, and NOEL-V is an implementation of the open Instruction Set Architecture (ISA) RISC-V.

"Porting PikeOS to our LEON and NOEL-V platforms allows our customers to easily develop certified applications and combine applications of different criticality on the same hardware," said Daniel Hellström, Head of the Software Section at Cobham Gaisler. "In addition, the PikeOS hypervisor is EAL 3+ certified, thus combining safety and security on one platform.”

As a European product, PikeOS is free of export restrictions and is therefore particularly suitable for companies with global operations. For SYSGO, this collaboration is a further important step into the space market, in which the LEON architecture occupies a leading position.

"We are very pleased to be working with Cobham Gaisler to bring together leading European technologies for today's global markets," said Franz Walkembach, VP Marketing & Alliances at SYSGO. "Further, this fits well into our strategy to support all major processor architectures."

About SYSGO

SYSGO is the leading European manufacturer of embedded software solutions such as the real-time operating system and hypervisor PikeOS and the embedded industrial-grade Linux ELinOS. Since 1991, SYSGO has been supporting customers in the aerospace, automotive, railway and IIoT industries in the development of safety-critical applications. SYSGO was the first company worldwide to achieve the safety requirement level SIL 4 for its multi-core capable real-time operating system and hypervisor PikeOS®. PikeOS® version 4.2.3 Build S5577 meets the Common Criteria at the EAL 3+ level and is also certified according to the strictest safety standards such as IEC 61508, EN 50128, EN 50657 and ISO 26262, thus enabling application development according to the "Safe & Secure by Design" principle. For industrial embedded systems, SYSGO also offers ELinOS, a Linux distribution with real-time extensions for embedded systems. Furthermore, solutions such as the railway development platform (SAFe-VX) and the Secure Automotive Connectivity Platform (SACoP) for secure data transfer in, with and between automobiles are available.

SYSGO works closely with its customers such as Samsung, Airbus, Thales, Continental, etc., throughout the entire product life cycle and supports them in the formal certification of software according to international standards for functional and IT security. SYSGO is headquartered in Klein-Winternheim near Frankfurt, has subsidiaries in France and the Czech Republic and maintains a worldwide sales network. The company is ISO 9001:2015 and ISO27001:2013 certified and part of the European Thales Group.

For further information visit https://www.sysgo.com/

About Cobham Advanced Electronic Solutions

Cobham Advanced Electronic Solutions is the largest provider of analog and radiation hardened technology for the United States aerospace and defense industry. With a broad portfolio of off-the-shelf and customized RF, microwave and high reliability microelectronic products and subsystems, CAES offers a complete range of solutions for the entire signal chain from aperture to digital conversion. www.cobhamaes.com

For more information about Cobham Gaisler’s processor products visit www.cobhamaes.com/Gaisler





