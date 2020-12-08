Vidatronic Appoints Carnyx Consulting as Its Representative for European Markets
AUSTIN, TX – 07 DECEMBER 2020 — Vidatronic, Inc., a leading provider of analog intellectual property (IP) licenses, including power management unit (PMU) and LED driver technology, today announced the appointment of Carnyx Consulting as a sales representative across European markets. Vidatronic’s IP portfolio consists of low dropout (LDO) voltage regulators, DC-DC converters, voltage references, data converters, wireless chargers, LED drivers, and associated support circuitry.
“Vidatronic is owner to a large portfolio of silicon-proven analog and mixed-signal IP in advanced-process CMOS technologies with a focus on consumer, IoT, and server applications. I am excited to work with Vidatronic to further develop their presence as an IP provider across Europe and look forward to generating revenue growth for the company,” said Jacques Baudier, Owner of Carnyx Consulting.
“We are delighted that Carnyx Consulting has agreed to represent us,” said Stephen Nolan, Vice President of Sales and Business Development at Vidatronic. “As Vidatronic continues to grow, we strongly believe in the power of having good representation globally in order to help us reach more customers and continue to solve the increasing demands of SoC design and implementation for our potential clients. Carnyx Consulting is well-positioned to share the value of our analog experience, especially in advanced process technologies as low as 5 nanometers, with their customers.”
About Vidatronic, Inc.
Vidatronic, founded in 2010, licenses analog Intellectual Property (IP) designs, including power management unit (PMU), wireless charger, and LED lighting solutions for integration into customers’ systems-on-a-chip (SoCs). Their patented technology enables high-performing SoCs to achieve ultra-low-power and highly efficient operation without needing external components, which lowers cost, reduces size, extends the life of the device, and improves reliability of the system while also increasing hardware security.
Vidatronic’s IP portfolio includes low dropout (LDO) voltage regulators, DC-DC converters, ultra-low-power/high-accuracy voltage references, data converters, wireless chargers, LED drivers, and associated circuitry for a variety of applications from consumer devices, including IoT, to enterprise markets, including servers. Vidatronic has experience in a wide variety of foundries and silicon processes from 180 nm down to 5 nm, with a history of first-pass silicon success.
Licensing Vidatronic IP will get your company to market faster with lower overall cost. For more information visit www.vidatronic.com.
Vidatronic, Inc. Hot IP
- Buck DC-DC Converter (Silicon-proven 110 nm, 400mA, excellent efficiency)
- Noise Quencher® Capless LDO (Silicon-proven 180 nm, 300 mA, excellent supply no ...
- Power Quencher® Capless LDO (Silicon-proven 40 nm, 3 mA, excellent quiescent cu ...
- ACCUREF™ Bandgap Reference (Silicon-proven 130 nm, low-power, low-noise, ultra ...
- Buck DC-DC Converter for Integrated PMU (Silicon-proven 40 nm, 140 mA, optimized ...
