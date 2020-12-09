Attopsemi Achieves ISO 9001 Certification for IP Quality Management System

Hsinchu, Taiwan, Dec. 9, 2020 -- Attopsemi™ today is proud to announce achieving ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System certification by SGS, one of the world’s largest certification bodies. Passing certification validates Attopsemi™ has fully met the stringent requirements of international high standards for IP quality, documentation and procedures required to serve our customers.

The ISO 9001, an International Standard Organization, is a certified management system that covers the development, production and services to meet customers’ needs and expectations. Based on more than ten years of providing IPs for semiconductor companies, such as Fraunhofer, Melexis, X-fabs, and other tier-1 customers in the world, Attopsemi™ has received ISO9001:2015 accreditation for its engineering, operations, and business practices. This is seen as an essential part of Attopsemi™ positioning to be a semiconductor IP (Intellectual Properties) company serving the OTP (One-Time-Programming) IPs in automotive, industry, communication, and consumer markets.

Attopsemi™ invested heavily over the course of more than half a year to ensure compliance with ISO concepts, procedures and practices. A rigorous audit of business processes and product quality environments was also completed. This certification shows that Attopsemi™ adheres to strict standards and compliance protocols to fully satisfy customers. To best serve our customers, company quality policy always comes first: Innovation, Continual Improvement, and Customer Success.

Innovation

Devotion to business model and technology innovation.

Continual Improvement

Implement multiple methods of quality controls to continuously improve the company’s quality level.

Customer Success

Delight through products and services that help make our customers successful

ATTOPSEMI IS THE RELIABLE OTP CHOICE TO SPEED UP AND FACILITATE DEVELOPMENT OF YOUR PRODUCTS.

We would like to take this opportunity to deliver our most sincere thanks to our customers and suppliers for their continued support and commitment. We look forward to new opportunities and projects with both our long-time and new partners and customers!





