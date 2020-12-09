Renesas Extends Arm Cortex-Based MCU Family with RA4M3 MCU Group for Industrial and IoT Applications
Industry-Leading Performance up to 100 MHz, Combining Arm TrustZone Technology with Renesas-Enhanced Secure Crypto Engine, Expanded Memory Options, and Lower Power
TOKYO, Japan -- December 9, 2020 ― Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE:6723), a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, today expanded its RA4 Series microcontrollers (MCUs) with the new 32-bit RA4M3 Group of MCUs. The RA4M3 MCUs boost operating performance up to 100 MHz using the Arm® Cortex®-M33 core based on Armv8-M architecture. Featuring industry-leading performance, Arm TrustZone® technology, Renesas’ Secure Crypto Engine, and a suite of new memory enhancements, the RA4M3 Group makes it easy to develop safe and secure IoT edge devices for low-power applications, such as security, metering, industrial, and HVAC applications.
“I am excited about the rapid expansion of the Renesas RA MCU family following our RA6M4 MCU Group introduction last October,” said Roger Wendelken, Senior Vice President of Renesas’ IoT and Infrastructure Business Unit. “While RA6M4 target applications demand superior performance and advanced security, the RA4M3 Group offers a well-balanced combination of performance and power consumption with the same advanced security and safety. In addition, customers can take full advantage of the flexibility for memory expansion options that are typical for a broad range of industrial and IoT applications that require continuous innovation.”
The RA4M3 Group is designed for low-power IoT applications that require a balance of high performance, strong security, and higher memory. The RA4M3 MCUs combine TrustZone technology with Renesas’ enhanced Secure Crypto Engine, enabling customers to realize secure element functionality in a wide variety of IoT designs. The Secure Crypto Engine incorporates multiple symmetric and asymmetric cryptography accelerators, advanced key management, security lifecycle management, power analysis resistance, and tamper detection.
The RA4M3 MCUs drive power consumption down to 119uA/MHz in active mode running CoreMark from flash memory and 1.6mA in standby mode with standby wakeup times as fast as 30 µs – a critical element for IoT applications operating in the field for extended periods. For memory-intense applications, designers can combine Quad-SPI and SD-card interfaces with the MCUs’ built-in embedded memory to increase capacity. The background operation and Flash Bank SWAP option is ideal for memory optimized firmware updates running in the background. The increased embedded RAM with parity/ECC also makes the RA4M3 MCUs ideal for safety-critical applications. The RA4M3 MCUs also feature several integrated features to lower BOM costs, including capacitive touch sensing, embedded flash memory densities up to 1 MB, and analog, communications, and memory peripherals.
Key Features of the RA4M3 Group
- 100 MHz Arm Cortex-M33 with TrustZone technology on a 40nm process
- Integrated 1 MB flash memory, 128 KB RAM, 8 KB Data Flash and 1 KB stand-by SRAM
- Low power consumption delivering an operating current of 119 μA/MHz in active mode and 1.6 mA standby current with 30 µs wakeup time
- Background operation and Block SWAP function for the flash memory
- Capacitive touch sensing unit
- Multiple interfaces including Quad SPI and SDHI memory interfaces, SSI, USB2.0 Full Speed, SCI, and SPI/I2C
- Scalable from 64-pin to 144-pin LQFP packages (including LGA- and BGA-ready options)
Together, the RA4M3 Group with Flexible Software Package (FSP) allows customers to re-use their legacy code and combine it with software from partners across the vast Arm ecosystem and the RA partner ecosystem to speed implementation of complex connectivity and security functions. The FSP includes FreeRTOS and middleware, offering a premium device-to-cloud option for developers. These out-of-box options can be easily replaced and expanded with any other RTOS or middleware.
The FSP provides a host of efficiency enhancing tools for developing projects targeting the RA4M3 MCUs. The e2 studio Integrated Development Environment provides a familiar development cockpit from which the key steps of project creation, module selection and configuration, code development, code generation, and debugging are all managed. The FSP uses a GUI to simplify the process and dramatically accelerate the development process.
Availability
The RA4M3 MCUs are available now from Renesas’ worldwide distributors. For more information, please visit: https://www.renesas.com/ra4m3.
About Renesas Electronics Corporation
Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE: 6723) delivers trusted embedded design innovation with complete semiconductor solutions that enable billions of connected, intelligent devices to enhance the way people work and live. A global leader in microcontrollers, analog, power, and SoC products, Renesas provides comprehensive solutions for a broad range of automotive, industrial, infrastructure, and IoT applications that help shape a limitless future. Learn more at renesas.com.
|
Search Silicon IP
Related News
- Renesas Launches Arm Cortex-M33-based RA6M4 MCU Group with Superior Performance and Advanced Security for IoT Applications
- Renesas Electronics Unveils RA Family of 32-Bit Arm Cortex-M Microcontrollers with Superior Performance and Advanced Security for Intelligent IoT Applications
- Atmel Ships World’s Highest-Performing ARM Cortex-M7 based MCUs With Atmel | SMART SAM S/E Series Targeting IoT and Industrial Markets
- Atmel Unleashes Highest-Performing ARM Cortex-M7 based MCUs with Superior Memory Architecture and Connectivity for Automotive, IoT and Industrial Markets
- Infineon's New XMC1000 Industrial Microcontroller Family Delivers 32-Bit Performance at 8-Bit Prices
Breaking News
- OneSpin Contributes to the OpenHW Ecosystem to Achieve Processor Integrity for the CORE-V CVE4 Open-Source RISC-V Cores
- JEDEC Advances Universal Flash Storage (UFS) Removable Card Standard 3.0
- Renesas Extends Arm Cortex-Based MCU Family with RA4M3 MCU Group for Industrial and IoT Applications
- Think Silicon Announces a New Scalable Multi-Core GPU Product Suite with Extended Graphics and Video Functionality
- Cobham Advanced Electronic Solutions Offers RISC-V Support for Microchip Technology's PolarFire FPGA Devices
Most Popular
- Total Revenue of Top 10 Foundries Expected to Increase by 18% YoY in 4Q20 While UMC Overtakes GlobalFoundries for Third Place, Says TrendForce
- China's Semiconductor Progress to Be Impacted Once Again as SMIC Becomes Sanctioned by U.S. Department of Defense, Says TrendForce
- CFX announces commercial availability of anti-fuse OTP technology on Silterra I11L process
- Announcement of SMIC
- Dolphin Design unveil a new and improved version of its Power Controller IP - MAESTRO - to speed-up energy-efficient SoC design
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page